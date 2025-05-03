7 Costco Foods Under $5 You Should Always Add To Your Cart

You shop at Costco so that you can find great savings and hopefully avoid extra trips to the grocery store. After all, that's what buying in bulk is all about. But with so many options to choose from, not every Costco product is really worth the purchase. As a seasoned Costco shopper myself, I have learned through trial and error that there is an art to the Costco shopping experience. I am always on the hunt for the best value, comparing the warehouse grocer's prices to other grocery stores.

I have found that the best way to shop at Costco is to know the staples that you are going to add to your cart each time you go to the store. I look for the things that I can check off my list and use in everyday meals without having to make multiple trips to other grocery stores throughout the week. Thankfully, Costco has tons of products that are great for just that purpose. Based on my own shopping experience, these are seven foods from Costco that cost less than $5 and are always worth adding to your cart. The Costco Warehouse where I do most of my shopping is located in California, but keep in mind that prices may vary slightly based on region.