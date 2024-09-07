Cracker Barrel Cheeses Ranked From Worst To Best

If you're a fan of "30 Rock", then you know about Liz Lemon and her night cheese. I was working on my night cheese this week with help from Cracker Barrel (no, not the restaurant and store), who reached out to me with a selection of its best cheeses — nine flavors in total. I know Liz eats her cheese straight out of the package, but visions of charcuterie boards, grilled cheese sammies, and quick afternoon snacks were all on the table for me. The possibilities were endless, as my mind sought to create.

I had the privilege of tasting all of these cheeses, from an aged reserve to the brand's fun snack packs, to see which one was the best. From taste to texture, no aspect of these cheeses were left unnoticed. Come on a cheesy journey with me to find out which cheeses were truly great and which options to forgo.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.