For The Best Homemade Mozzarella Sticks, The Freezer Is Your Secret Weapon
Nachos. Spinach and artichoke dip. Onion rings. When it comes to appetizers and snacks you might find at a bar, there are many legendary options that are classics for a reason. And yet, among them, one stands above all others (possibly rivaled only by Buffalo wings): mozzarella sticks. Though we're used to seeing mozzarella sticks on restaurant menus, you can easily make them at home.
But while mozzarella sticks are a great home snack choice that's much easier to make than you might think (especially since air fryer mozzarella sticks are a thing now), there are still some key things you must know about making them. The biggest of these has nothing to do with the type of breadcrumbs to use, what temperature to cook them, or even what appliance to use — it's simply that you really should be freezing your mozzarella sticks before cooking them. Not only will this save you time in the long run, as you can make a whole bunch of them at once and then remove smaller amounts as you need them, but it actually results in a better-cooked product. That's because the breading stays crispy and stuck to the cheese, leaving a perfectly cooked bite all around without the mess of mozzarella leaking out everywhere.
Freezing mozzarella sticks beforehand ensures perfect texture
Have you ever seen breading slough off finished mozzarella sticks, ruining the experience? If you have, it's probably because they weren't frozen beforehand. Typically, mozzarella sticks are dredged in a coating of panko breadcrumbs and egg (probably with seasoned flour in there, too). It makes for a great crust, but the problem is, since panko is a thicker breadcrumb, it can be harder to get it to evenly adhere to a cheese stick. Freezing fixes this, as it allows the breading mixture to thicken, ensuring that it can retain its shape, meaning you don't get the curse of weak mozzarella sticks: leaky cheese. There's no need to thaw them either; you can cook them straight from frozen.
The added benefit of freezing is that if you don't get to them right away, you don't have to throw them out. Though typically mozzarella sticks only last five days when refrigerated, they're good for up to three months when you freeze them — so not only are you making a better party snack, you're avoiding food waste while you do it. This freezing trick isn't only good for this dish; though mozzarella sticks and fried cheese curds are different, both benefit from this method.
Other tips for the best possible mozzarella sticks
There are other things you should know about making mozzarella sticks at home, too. First, the ingredients you need are even simpler than you might think; in addition to basic staples like breadcrumbs, seasoning, and eggs, you can make mozzarella sticks using pre-made cheese sticks to save even more effort. A little parmesan in the breadcrumb mixture, meanwhile, can make a huge difference in amping up that salty cheese taste. You don't even necessarily have to use mozzarella for them, either, as burrata makes a surprising alternative to mozzarella sticks for fried cheese. And, of course, you should always utilize the 'wet hand, dry hand' trick for easier and more efficient breading.
Ultimately, mozzarella sticks are one of the greatest examples of a bedrock principle of cooking: Much of your success is determined before you even fire up your oven. Prep is just as important as how you cook things, and once you start freezing your mozzarella sticks before you get them going, you'll never go back.