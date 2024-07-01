For The Best Homemade Mozzarella Sticks, The Freezer Is Your Secret Weapon

Nachos. Spinach and artichoke dip. Onion rings. When it comes to appetizers and snacks you might find at a bar, there are many legendary options that are classics for a reason. And yet, among them, one stands above all others (possibly rivaled only by Buffalo wings): mozzarella sticks. Though we're used to seeing mozzarella sticks on restaurant menus, you can easily make them at home.

But while mozzarella sticks are a great home snack choice that's much easier to make than you might think (especially since air fryer mozzarella sticks are a thing now), there are still some key things you must know about making them. The biggest of these has nothing to do with the type of breadcrumbs to use, what temperature to cook them, or even what appliance to use — it's simply that you really should be freezing your mozzarella sticks before cooking them. Not only will this save you time in the long run, as you can make a whole bunch of them at once and then remove smaller amounts as you need them, but it actually results in a better-cooked product. That's because the breading stays crispy and stuck to the cheese, leaving a perfectly cooked bite all around without the mess of mozzarella leaking out everywhere.