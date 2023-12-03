The Ultimate Ranking Of Chain Restaurant Ribs, According To Yelp

Ribs can be amazingly delicious. At their best, they're tender and succulent, perfectly glazed with a slight char, and with a touch of fragrant smokiness. When things go wrong though, ribs can be practically inedible. Overcooking ribs can result in tough meat that's hard to chew, and leaving them a little too long on the grill can burn them into a scorched mess. Cooking ribs properly isn't necessarily difficult, but it's not quite as simple as grilling a burger either. Preparing ribs ready for cooking can also be a bit time-consuming and labor-intensive. It's no wonder that so many of us often prefer to hit up a restaurant to get our rib fix.

Even though ribs are on the menu at plenty of restaurants, the quality of each restaurant's ribs can vastly differ from chain to chain. Varying portions, meat quality, and even just the flavor of glazes available are just a few of the fluctuating factors at play. We've had our fair share of ribs at many of these restaurants, but we've also consulted the consensus at Yelp to help steer you in the right direction. If you're on the prowl for the low-down on chain restaurant ribs, you're in the right place.