11 Delicious Upgrades For Canned White Meat Chicken You Need To Try

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canned chicken is a perfectly good alternative to fresh or frozen chicken, and it can often be used in many of the same ways. It's readily available and comes with several options, including white or dark meat, and chunky or fine. The versatility of canned chicken is what makes it a star ingredient in many dishes, and there are some excellent ways you can upgrade it to make it even more delicious.

Advertisement

The right marinade, spice, or cooking method can turn canned chicken into the star of a Caesar salad or even a spicy Buffalo chicken dip for parties. Knowing the proper ways to heat or prep canned chicken goes a long way in transforming the product as a whole. You might think canned meat is limiting, but it's quite the opposite. With just a little creative effort, you'll be wondering why you weren't opting for canned chicken over raw from the start.