13 Store-Bought Chicken Marinades, Ranked
When it comes to meat, Americans love their chicken. In fact, according to Statista, broiler chicken is the most consumed meat in the U.S. by a hefty margin, approximately 98.9 pounds per capita as of 2022, and this is expected to increase over the next decade. While chicken is an affordable, convenient, and nutritious protein source, it can get rather boring to come up with new ways of cooking it so that it is flavorful.
Enter store-bought chicken marinades. Marinades do a number of things. Not only can they help to tenderize chicken, they infuse the meat with flavor, which can take a mundane weeknight meal and turn it into something exciting. The key is finding the best marinade to suit your tastes and needs.
With so many brands on the market, it can be hard to decipher which marinade to choose. That's why I picked up a wide cross-section of different varieties from several brands and sampled them in hopes of determining which store-bought chicken marinade reigns supreme. Read on to discover how I ranked these marinades and learn a couple of practical tips for getting the most out of yours.
How we ranked store-bought chicken marinades
Since there are so many marinades to choose from, I opted to limit my selection to two to three flavors per brand. While I wanted to include common flavor combinations from heavy hitters, for the most part, I chose marinades that were unique and slightly outside of the box. Before marinating and baking the chicken breasts, I sampled each marinade as-is, straight out of the bottle. I did this to get a baseline in terms of aroma, acidity, sweetness, viscosity, and any specific standout ingredients that may impact the final taste of the meat.
Next, I employed an easy fork trick to help amp up the flavor of the marinated chicken. By poking holes in the raw meat with a fork, the marinade can seep into the meat more efficiently. Once the chicken breasts were punctured, I put each into a plastic baggie and covered it with the marinade.
Following best practices regarding how long you should be marinating chicken, I let the meat steep for 30 minutes. This is ample time for the flavor to infuse the meat, but not so long that the acids begin to denature the protein strands, which gives the chicken a mealy texture. Once baked, I tasted each chicken breast and compared the flavor to my initial assessments of the marinade and noted the tenderness of the protein before deciding on the final order for this ranking.
13. Rib Rack Citrus and Pepper Chicken Marinade
Landing at the bottom of this ranking was the Rib Rack Citrus and Pepper Chicken Marinade. This marinade started off relatively promising at first sampling. I appreciated the fact that it is crafted with quality, natural ingredients and is gluten-free. The aroma was quite citrus-forward and it had a thinner texture, which can sometimes soak into the meat a little more easily. The underlying flavor was dominated by the orange peel, with hints of molasses peeking through. There was a distinct tartness that mellowed into faint notes of peppercorn on the back end.
Sadly, these distinct flavor notes did not translate into the cooked chicken. It tasted relatively bland, with a majority of that tart and spicy flavor being lost in translation. What's more, the chicken itself ended up being the driest piece of meat of those sampled. The one place this product could shine is as a post marinade. Marinating meat after grilling can give it a much needed flavor boost, while simultaneously helping to tenderize it without losing the inherent flavors of the marinade ingredients.
12. G Hughes Sugar Free Parm Peppercorn Marinade
Next to last on this ranking was the Sugar Free Parm Peppercorn Marinade from the G Hughes brand. Though this is an award-winning brand, this particular variety left me unimpressed from beginning to end. I liked the fact that it is sugar free, but was shocked by how sweet it was.
Though the aroma promised a punch of Parmesan flavor, this was completely muted by the sugary base notes and salad dressing-like combination of flavors. This probably shouldn't have shocked me since the primary sweetener in this dressing is sucralose, which is 600 times sweeter than sugar. That said, I think the acidity of this marinade was drowned out by the sweetener, which didn't give the peppercorns or Parmesan a chance to shine.
Even when cooked, though the sweetness was tamed a bit by the heat, the Parmesan was lacking. That said, the peppercorns were a bit more pronounced after the chicken came out of the oven. I also felt the chicken was relatively moist, even if it wasn't the juiciest piece of meat I have ever eaten.
11. Stubb's Citrus & Onion Chicken Marinade
Next on this ranking of store-bought chicken marinades is the Citrus & Onion variety from Stubb's. Since this brand is well known for its barbecue sauces, I was keen on tasting this marinade, expecting a burst of flavors to smack me in the face. While the aroma of this sauce was assertively citrus-forward, the flavor was far more subtle than I anticipated. Delicate notes of lime and aromatics shone through and there was a decent balance between salty and acidic components. There was even a tiny pop of heat that lingered after you swallowed it that was pleasant, but nothing complex.
When I sampled the chicken after it was cooked, the flavor notes were even more subtle, though the citrus elements did bloom with the heat. The chicken did remain tender, which was a plus. That said, I was just underwhelmed by this sauce. There wasn't anything inherently wrong with it, I just wanted a more intense flavor.
10. K.C. Masterpiece Honey Teriyaki Marinade
Teriyaki is one of the most classic marinades for chicken, so not including at least one variety on this ranking would have been a gross omission. The first one I selected was the Honey Teriyaki variety from K.C. Masterpiece. Of the two teriyaki marinades I sampled, this one was the better one when I tasted it straight out of the bottle. It had a delicate molasses and soy aroma and a less syrupy texture. It also had a relatively complex flavor that was punctuated by a mild honey aftertaste.
Little of this flavor translated to the finished chicken, however, leaving me somewhat baffled. Teriyaki marinades should be loaded with umami-rich flavor, largely owing to the use of soy sauce in the recipe. This chicken lacked that savory quality I was expecting. Though the honey did shine through, none of the more robust elements permeated the meat. This marinade would be better used as a dipping sauce, rather than a marinade, where the subtle ingredients could feature more prominently.
9. Stonewall Kitchen Garlic Rosemary Citrus Sauce
The next marinade on this ranking is the Garlic Rosemary Citrus Sauce from Stonewall Kitchen. This was a very unusual marinade in that the flavor profile of this sauce was nothing like what the label would have you believe. I was anticipating something with a Mediterranean flair. What I got was something that was distinctly Indian in both the nose and the taste. The chunky sauce was loaded with pineapple, curry powder, candied ginger, and brown sugar elements that gave it a sweet and sour combination that I found to be delightful.
While the flavor of the cooked chicken had glimpses of these potent ingredients, the thicker sauce failed to really permeate the meat in any meaningful way. Though it was tender, this may have been more a result of the careful cooking process I used than the marinade itself. That said, I wouldn't discount this sauce altogether, I'd just use it as a dipping sauce or as a base for a chicken stew, where the meat cooks in the mélange rather than just soaks in it.
8. G Hughes Sugar Free Pineapple Ginger Marinade
When it comes to the key to deliciously tender meat, fruit enzymes are a must in a marinade. The Sugar Free Pineapple Ginger Marinade from G Hughes is a great example of this, as this chicken was among the most juicy of the bunch I sampled. This marinade had a decidedly tropical flair to it, with pineapple being the dominant flavor. What it lacked, however, was complexity.
Like the other variety of G Hughes I sampled, this marinade was overpowered by the sucralose, which gave it an overly sweet flavor profile. The notable lack in acidity was a detriment to the final taste of the chicken. That said, when cooked, the sweetness mellowed a bit, allowing some of the ginger flavor to come through and showcasing the lip puckering tang of the pineapple. And, as noted, the tenderness of the chicken cannot be discounted.
To add some sweet and sour nuance to this marinade, try incorporating some tamarind paste. This will add some tart, citrus notes that will help to tame the sucralose while complimenting its sweet notes.
7. Lawry's Honey Bourbon Marinade
When it comes to marinades, Lawry's is a brand that has a lot of street cred. It is reliable and comes in a number of different varieties. While I only sampled a couple of those, they both fared relatively well on this ranking of store-bought marinades. The Honey Bourbon Marinade is loaded with smoky, sweet, tangy, and spicy elements that tickle every one of your taste buds.
What really stood out about this sauce when I sampled it straight out of the bottle was the savory elements. Despite the fact that both honey and bourbon lend sweetness to this marinade, the garlic and tomato help to balance these out, making this an umami-bomb in your mouth.
When the chicken was cooked, these umami elements were somewhat more muted, but what came out more were the sweet bourbon and honey flavors. Notably, the chicken was quite moist. The only reason this marinade didn't rank higher was because the top contenders were much more complex in the finished product.
6. Fody's Sesame Ginger Sauce & Marinade
The biggest surprise among all of the marinades I sampled was the Sesame Ginger Sauce & Marinade from the Fody's brand. This brand is unique in that it caters to those who have sensitive stomachs or suffer from irritable bowel syndrome. Its products are gluten-free, lactose-free, garlic-free, onion-free, vegan, and low FODMAP, which may sound like they are also flavor-free. I can assure you that this is far from the truth.
That said, let me start by saying that I did not love this sauce straight out of the bottle. I found it to have a distinct oily aroma, which, when combined with the pea protein in the recipe, made it taste a lot like tahini or sesame paste. There was a notable bitterness that I found off-putting, and I did not taste the ginger at all.
Everything turned around when I cooked the chicken after marinating it in this sauce. I couldn't believe how good it was. Not only was it juicy, but the bitterness mellowed and the ginger blossomed in the heat. In fact, this chicken ended up having the most distinctive flavor of all the marinades, with hints of nuttiness juxtaposed by bright citrus and tamarind notes. You definitely don't want to judge this book by its cover.
5. Briannas Marinades Citrus Mediterranean
When it comes to the Citrus Mediterranean marinade from the Briannas brand, I had some mixed feelings. From the get-go, the aroma indicated assertive oregano notes, which I don't mind in moderation, but find a little soapy when used in excess. This gave me pause, but I proceeded ahead. The flavor of this sauce, though oregano dominant, yielded to citrus notes, predominantly lemon with touches of orange lingering on the tongue in the aftertaste. The overall flavor profile was quite acidic, with a hint of sweetness that just balanced out the bold flavors.
When the chicken was marinated and cooked in this blend, the results were fabulous. Though the oregano was still the reigning flavor, it was somewhat more muted and the citrus enhanced by the heat. The chicken was delightfully tender and would have been ideal atop a spicy arrabbiata sauce or a pesto rosso. Anecdotally, this marinade would also work for a dressing for an Italian-style salad loaded with salty Parmesan, briny olives, and spicy pepperoncini peppers.
4. Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade
Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade is next on this ranking. This Chicago-based brand brings Midwestern sensibilities to classic Japanese flavors. As indicated, sweet and salty together will transport your taste buds, and this sauce really does that, but maybe not at first taste.
While the aroma of this almost paste-like marinade is quite sesame forward, with umami-rich soy notes peeking through, the flavor is somewhat more muted. In fact, I was surprised by how mellow the flavor was. I anticipated deeper complexity and strong savory notes, but these felt somehow lost, with the primary taste element being sweetness.
Everything changed when this marinade hit the chicken and it was cooked. The heat really morphed the flavor profile and enhanced the primary ingredients. The sauce developed into an intense, umami-bomb of taste and the chicken was fantastically moist. This sauce would be equally as good used as a dipping sauce after cooking the meat; just be sure you never reuse the marinade in which the raw chicken has been submerged without cooking it. This is one of the biggest mistakes people make with their marinades and can result in a foodborne illness.
3. Lawry's Caribbean Jerk with Papaya Marinade
I am not shocked to find a Lawry's brand marinade breaking into the top three on this ranking. Consistency is the name of the game with this brand and it delivers in spades with its Caribbean Jerk with Papaya Marinade. This is a marinade for heat and bold seasoning lovers. The use of spices is assertive and I loved it.
At first sniff, seasonings like allspice and chili peppers come through, heating up your nose and causing you to salivate. The thick sauce, though salty, is well balanced, with enough acidity to help temper the spiciness and fragrant aromatics. Though the papaya isn't immediately discernible, there is a sweet element that lingers on the tongue when you swallow this sauce that really delivers a punch.
The marinated and cooked chicken was no less flavorful. In fact, the heat only bloomed the seasonings, making this the most assertive-tasting chicken of the bunch I sampled. But, beware, that spiciness can creep up on you. I had a small coughing fit at first bite because I wasn't quite anticipating the amount of heat that was retained by the juicy chicken breast. That said, I couldn't get enough of this marinated meat.
2. Briannas Marinades Smoked Chipotle and Lime
Speaking of intense flavor and heat, the Briannas brand delivers something truly special with its Smoked Chipotle and Lime Marinade. This marinade is a little less aggressively seasoned than the previous one, but is perhaps a little spicier. The aroma is intensely smoky with just a hint of capsaicin tickling your nose as you inhale. The taste is quite well-rounded, with acidic lime notes mingling beautifully with the spicy and smoky chili peppers, salty soy sauce, and sweet caramel notes from the brown sugar.
When cooked, the chicken was not only incredibly moist, it absorbed all of the flavor in this marinade beautifully. Though spicy, I was not caught off guard when I bit into the meat. The heat was mitigated by the sweet and acidic elements, giving this a really nuanced taste palate. This would be a great marinade for chicken tacos served with creamy guacamole, a tangy salsa verde, and crumbly queso fresco.
1. Briannas Marinades Roasted Garlic & Herb
The top-ranking chicken marinade in this rundown of store-bought offerings is the Roasted Garlic & Herb variety from the Briannas brand. This selection may reflect some of my biases, but I happen to be a sucker for anything with roasted garlic in it. Unlike caramelized garlic, the biggest difference with roasted garlic is its mellow, slightly sweet flavor. As it is slow-cooked, the natural sugars in it begin to caramelize and the assertive bite is tamed. This yields an unctuous paste that can completely transform sauces and marinades.
Obviously, the garlic dominated the aroma of this marinade. While it was the star flavor, it didn't fight against the other ingredients. It allowed the thyme and red pepper flakes to share the stage with it, creating a marinade that was equal parts sweet and acidic. These elements translated beautifully to the cooked chicken, which was extremely tender and thoroughly permeated with flavor.
This chicken would be equally as delectable in a salad as it would be atop your favorite pasta dish. The marinade itself would also be a dynamite salad dressing. Lastly, try using this marinade on vegetables; it can lend some much needed complexity while tempering any lingering bitterness.