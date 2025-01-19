13 Store-Bought Chicken Marinades, Ranked

When it comes to meat, Americans love their chicken. In fact, according to Statista, broiler chicken is the most consumed meat in the U.S. by a hefty margin, approximately 98.9 pounds per capita as of 2022, and this is expected to increase over the next decade. While chicken is an affordable, convenient, and nutritious protein source, it can get rather boring to come up with new ways of cooking it so that it is flavorful.

Enter store-bought chicken marinades. Marinades do a number of things. Not only can they help to tenderize chicken, they infuse the meat with flavor, which can take a mundane weeknight meal and turn it into something exciting. The key is finding the best marinade to suit your tastes and needs.

With so many brands on the market, it can be hard to decipher which marinade to choose. That's why I picked up a wide cross-section of different varieties from several brands and sampled them in hopes of determining which store-bought chicken marinade reigns supreme. Read on to discover how I ranked these marinades and learn a couple of practical tips for getting the most out of yours.