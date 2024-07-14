This Wild Interpretation Of Caesar Salad Starts With Canned Chicken

The TikTok foodie community is no stranger to an unconventional recipe. From the viral egg roll in a bowl to the million-dollar spaghetti trend, we thought we had already seen it all. That is until the chicken crust Caesar salad pizza popped up on our "For You" page. A user on TikTok shared how they transformed canned chicken into a sturdy pizza crust ready for a rather unconventional pizza topping. You can forget a side salad because this creator topped the chicken crust with an entire bowl of Caesar salad, using extra homemade dressing as the "sauce" and finished it off with shaved parmesan cheese. While this concoction may sound a little unusual, the TikToker claimed it was "so good, I could cry."

@mamacookslowcarb Recipe below 👇🏼 This was so good, I could cry 🥹 CHICKEN CRUST CAESAR SALAD PIZZA FOR THE CRUST: 20 oz canned chicken, drained well 1 large egg 1/2 cup grated parmesan 1 tsp garlic powder 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper FOR THE CAESAR DRESSING: 1/2 cup mayo (can be replaced with plain Greek yogurt) 1/4 cup sour cream 1.5 tsp anchovy paste (optional) four cloves garlic 1.5 tablespoons olive oil The zest of half a lemon (optional) 2.5 tablespoons lemon juice 1.5 tsp Dijon mustard 1 TBSP Worcestershire sauce 1/2 tsp cracked black pepper 1/4 C shredded Parmesan salt to taste TO FINISH THE PIZZA: 1 heart of Romaine, chopped Shaved Parmesan to taste Fresh cracked black pepper to taste The zest of 1/4 of a lemon (optional) Balsamic glaze (optional) Preheat your oven to 375°, line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and spray the parchment paper with nonstick cooking spray as well. Combine all the chicken crust ingredients into a bowl and mix while breaking it up really well with a fork, you don't want any large lumps. pour the mixture onto your prepared, baking sheet and press down using your hands while forming your desired shape for your crust. You want to try to get it about the 1/4 inch thick. Bake for 40-45 minutes. While the crust is baking, prepare the Caesar dressing. Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and mix well. Once the crust is done baking, let it cool for a few minutes (to prevent the lettuce from wilting on top). Spread some of the dressing on top of the crust. Mix the romaine with as much or as little of the Caesar dressing you'd like and place on the crust. Top with grated Parmesan, cracked black pepper, and lemon zest if desired. Balsamic glaze is AMAZING on this as well. ENJOY! 😋 #caesarsalad #caesarsaladpizza #caesarpizza #chickencrustpizza #chickencrust #pizzaandsalad #mealprep #funrecipes #dinnerrecipes #highprotein #highproteinlowcarb #uniquerecipes #viralrecipe ♬ Souvenir De Paris – Martin Taylor

While the original recipe calls for a can of chicken mixed with an egg, parmesan cheese, and the seasonings of your choice, users in the comments mentioned that this "crust" could also be achieved using rotisserie chicken for a slightly fresher taste. Others claimed that a version of this pizza using a can of tuna for the crust would be equally as tasty. However, not everyone in the comments was totally convinced that this pizza is the next great TikTok dish. One user shared that this recipe made her "uncomfy," to which the creator responded, "The best things in life happen when we get uncomfortable."