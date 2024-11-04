Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Deserves A Greek Transformation

Leftover rotisserie chicken makes for an easy shortcut for sprucing up countless familiar dishes. The list of what to do with leftover rotisserie chicken stretches on and on, from casseroles and soups to sandwiches and wraps. The list extends all the way to Greek cuisine — where it's a perfect fit for a beloved street food called a gyro. With juicy leftover rotisserie chicken on hand, you're only a few easy steps away from a delicious homemade wrap.

Needless to say, this is an incredibly convenient way to put together a quick lunch or dinner on busy days. You'll only need to do a quick reheat (which is optional), chop up the veggies, assemble the ingredients, and that's it — no extensive preparation, no wasting ingredients. A few minutes in the kitchen and you've got a filling and flavorful hand-held dish, suitable for an on-the-go munch but also just as enjoyable in the comfort of your home. Add a side of fries, salad, or Greek lemon potatoes for a sit-down meal.