Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Deserves A Greek Transformation
Leftover rotisserie chicken makes for an easy shortcut for sprucing up countless familiar dishes. The list of what to do with leftover rotisserie chicken stretches on and on, from casseroles and soups to sandwiches and wraps. The list extends all the way to Greek cuisine — where it's a perfect fit for a beloved street food called a gyro. With juicy leftover rotisserie chicken on hand, you're only a few easy steps away from a delicious homemade wrap.
Needless to say, this is an incredibly convenient way to put together a quick lunch or dinner on busy days. You'll only need to do a quick reheat (which is optional), chop up the veggies, assemble the ingredients, and that's it — no extensive preparation, no wasting ingredients. A few minutes in the kitchen and you've got a filling and flavorful hand-held dish, suitable for an on-the-go munch but also just as enjoyable in the comfort of your home. Add a side of fries, salad, or Greek lemon potatoes for a sit-down meal.
A Greek dish you can put together with familiar ingredients
Simply shred the leftover rotisserie chicken to prep it for the gyro. (You can choose to reheat the chicken or not.) Typical vegetables include tomato, red onion, cucumber and greens, but don't forget olives and crumbled feta cheese. Fresh herbs like mint, oregano or dill work beautifully in a chicken gyro. Once you have assembled everything, all that's needed is a sauce drizzled over. Light yet still flavorful and complementary, tzatziki is a pretty common pick, but also consider hummus, tahini, or a creamy garlic sauce.
As for the flatbread Greek-style pita is undoubtedly a must-have. Although not compulsory, you can warm the pita to make it more pliable before filling and wrapping. If you're out of pita, there is still a delicious option on the table. Switch out the flatbread for a grain of choice like quinoa or brown rice and you've got a chicken gyro bowl. Any time you need a healthy, tasty light lunch that's still packed with flavor, a rotisserie chicken gryo or bowl are both fantastic options.