Your Chicken Salad Needs Acid To Balance Out The Fat

Whether you're in search of a hearty and filling lunch or don't want to let your leftover chicken go to waste, whipping up a batch of chicken salad is always a good idea. The key ingredients in most chicken salad recipes include cooked chicken breast and some kind of dressing, often mayonnaise. As tasty as these ingredients are together, they tend to become overly rich and just a bit dull without something to balance them out. To spare yourself a boring, one-note chicken salad, consider adding an acidic element to the mix.

Acidic ingredients like lemon juice and vinegar bring brightness to dishes that otherwise have very rich flavors. In general, brightness refers to a tart quality that can elevate flavors without altering them too much. Brightness is especially important to balance dishes that contain fatty ingredients, chicken salad included. There are many acidic ingredients you can use to amend rich, fatty dishes, so it helps to consider your options to ensure a masterful finished recipe.