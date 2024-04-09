The One Herb That Will Totally Boost The Flavor Of Your Chicken Salad

Tarragon has a complex taste profile, so alongside food with delicate notes and/or a smooth consistency is where the herb can best express itself. None of this should make you think that tarragon cannot complement more flavorful meals like pan-seared cuts of red meat or, on the opposite side of the spectrum, rich dessert dishes. Its licorice twang just works best with milder dishes.

As previously mentioned, tarragon complements creamy foods. As such, it is one of the seasonings you should be using in egg salad, and tarragon works well with myriad egg preparations. It is also a surefire way to spice up your seafood: A slab of seared salmon sings when tarragon comes to play, and a cooked clam benefits from a sprinkle of this seasoning. Because the herb works so well with seafood, you can also enhance your basic tuna salad with the bold flavor of tarragon.

However, tarragon's potency should give you pause. If you are incorporating the herb into your next batch of chicken salad, start by going small — for every quarter cup of mayonnaise, you should only need a tablespoon of fresh tarragon (if you're using the dried version of the herb, a teaspoon will suffice).