All You Need Is Canned Chicken For Deliciously Crispy Patties
Whether it's formed from juicy ground beef, tender corn, fresh seafood, or mushy beans, the love and versatility of disk-shaped patties knows no bounds. A chicken patty is particularly beloved, with a moist and flavorful center and an exterior with that satisfying crunch. One may even describe a chicken patty as one big chicken nugget, and who's complaining? While some delicious chicken patties are available in the fast-food sphere, there are ways to achieve a similar patty just as easily at home. Sure, you could shred a rotisserie chicken or boil and shred chicken breast, but there's a better way. With the assistance of canned chicken, the preparation is convenient, and the completed patty is just as rewarding.
Perhaps you're regarding canned chicken in a different light? Well, it's about time. To turn canned chicken into delightfully juicy patties with a satisfying crunchy exterior, you need only shred the chicken before mixing it with a binder like eggs and flour, some herbs and seasoning for taste, and a little grated cheese for that extra salty-gooeyness. They can then be coated in breadcrumbs and fried. They're simple, delicious, and quick. Canned chicken used to make these patties is also a phenomenal source of protein, so don't feel as if you're compromising on nutrition when you go canned, either.
Technique is key for the canned chicken patty
Like all ingredients, quality is key. For the best chicken patties, ensure you're using a reputable brand of canned chicken. Next, preparation is integral for your chicken patties to achieve a moist and flavorful center. It's essential to begin with draining the canned chicken well. The liquid can often be high in sodium, which you don't want ruining the flavor of your patties. Then rinse the chicken to remove any of the musky flavor.
One of the greatest hurdles with canned chicken is that, since it is a lean source of protein and has additionally been precooked, it has the capacity to dry out when it's cooked. Due to this, it's important to add moisture to the patty mixture. With a combination of oil and eggs, mayonnaise is a fantastic ingredient to inject a juicy center into chicken patties. It also provides a little tang from the acidic citrus juice or vinegar in its ingredients. To boost the flavor of these patties, it's also essential to mix in fresh herbs like dill or parsley or season with garlic or onion powder. The additional herbs and spices also aid in removing that canned, factory taste.
For the cherry on top, you'll want to ensure these patties have that irresistibly crunchy exterior. Coating the patties in breadcrumbs or crushed cornflakes will work a treat, but ensuring the patties are thoroughly coated before frying is essential.
Enjoy your chicken patties safely
Post-apocalyptic movies may lead you to believe that the human race could happily live off the contents of canned goods for decades, but this is not the case. Before you make your chicken patties, first make sure your canned chicken is safe. Canned meat or vegetables with low acidity levels will last between two to five years, according to the USDA, although if you've home-canned your chicken it should be consumed within a year. Even within these time frames, it's important to follow safety tips for storing canned goods to ensure your ingredients maintain safety and quality.
Chicken patty safety doesn't stop with using good canned chicken. While chicken patties made from canned chicken are best eaten immediately, cooled leftovers must be stored safely in an airtight container within two hours of cooking. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), as the patties begin to cool, the chances of harmful bacteria growing will increase. In addition, USDA guidelines also recommend that reheated leftover poultry must reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit for it to be safely consumed. It's generally recommended to reheat leftovers only once and repeated heating will negatively impact the taste and texture of the patties, so attempt to keep this to a minimum. Juicy, crispy, and flavorful chicken patties can be a quick and convenient reality with the canned variety. The best way to confirm this is by trying it out yourself.