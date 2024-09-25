Canned Chicken Is The Simple Shortcut To Blazing Baked Buffalo Dip

A baked buffalo chicken dip makes for one show stopping appetizer — served with chips, crackers, and colorful veggies, this dip is as fun to look at as it is to eat. While pulled or diced chicken is one of the key ingredients, you don't have to spend the time prepping and cooking it from scratch. In fact, canned chicken will work just as well — and make the prepping so much faster. (Plus, it's more affordable than buying fresh chicken.)

Roasting your own whole chicken requires time and energy — even a simple oven-baked chicken breast recipe takes about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, you could buy a premade whole rotisserie chicken from the market, but you'll have to spend time pulling the chicken from the bones and getting it ready for the dip. Whereas, canned chicken requires no prep time and it's a pantry item, so you can have keep it on hand for whenever the craving strikes for quick and delicious buffalo dip.