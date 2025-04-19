13 Frozen Foods You Should Buy Before They Jump In Price

A great reason to buy from the freezer aisle is to stock up on a lot of food that won't go bad for a long time. Say you make a Costco run. Maybe you pay a hefty price upfront, but then you've got a freezer full of food. This isn't a bad approach to fluctuating food costs. One of the most dominant stories of the early 2020s has been runaway inflation making your grocery bill rise as steadily as a well-cared-for anthurium. Now, 2025 has seen the implementation of tariffs which promise to make prices rise further, even as prices at stores like Aldi are already skyrocketing. It's a time of rapid change and prolonged uncertainty. As such, the new tariffs have people stocking up on food, which is not an unreasonable response.

The exact percentages of tariffs, which countries the tariffs apply to, which countries are imposing retaliatory tariffs of their own, and whether or not the U.S. has paused tariffs for certain countries — all of that seems to be constantly shifting. At time of writing, the highest tariffs are against China, with higher tariffs threatened against India, Thailand, and Vietnam. Again, uncertainty in D.C. makes people want to at least secure their own freezers. So without panic buying, here are some frozen foods we recommend stocking up on.