3 Foods To Stock Up On Ahead Of Encroaching Trade Tariffs

It may not be obvious at first sight, but the wide range of products available at modern grocery stores depends heavily on international trade. Even when it comes to foods easily produced in the United States, companies will sometimes source them internationally to save money. But President Donald Trump's looming tariffs against Canadian and Mexican imports threaten to make food from two of the United States' major suppliers more expensive.

On February 3, Trump paused the implementation of his 25% tariffs against Mexican and Canadian imports for 30 days, while both governments appeased the president's unrelated demands about drugs and immigration. However, planned tariffs against Chinese imports were put into effect, highlighting that the potential tariff regimes against Mexico and Canada are still in play.

With grocery prices already sky high, Trump's tariffs threaten to make certain standards even pricier. But it's not just fresh items like fruit and vegetables that are poised to get more expensive. Foods with longer shelf lives are also at risk from the tariffs, foods that it can be tempting to stock up on ahead of time. And while stockpiling items to beat the tariffs can be a sound personal strategy, do not overbuy at the expense of other shoppers, either. Panicked hoarding of common grocery items only spreads the economic pain.