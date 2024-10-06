The Store-Bought Frozen Broccoli Dish That's So Good It Won An Award
Stop us if you've heard this all before, but Americans are not eating enough vegetables. While it's true that it's a golden age for vegans and vegetarians, and healthy meal choices can be found everywhere from mall food courts to fast food joints, the fact remains that only about 10% of us eat enough veggies every day. Perhaps that will all change now that Alexia Foods has created Parmesan Truffle Broccoli, which is so good it won a Food Network Magazine 2024 Supermarket Award. That's right, the company that makes some of the best frozen sweet potato fries and seasoned waffle fries have taken home this year's "Fanciest New Side" statue, and even if you're an avowed broccoli hater, this new product might just make you a convert.
"Absolutely LOVED this parmesan truffle broccoli," said a reviewer on the Alexia website, where the broccoli has received only four- and five-star reviews. "Barely made it to the table because we kept picking at it!" "What I like about this meal by Alexia foods is [the] quality of the broccoli with the Parmesan drizzle," said another. "It's lightweight and goes perfect with any other meal."
Alexia's broccoli won over the Food Network, kids too
The problem with trying to get the recommended two to three cups of veggies in our daily diets is the struggle of making them taste good without adding extra fat, salt, sugar, or cholesterol. The food developers at Alexia heeded the call by coming up with a flavorful bag of frozen broccoli that clocks in at 110 calories per serving (⅔ of a cup), with 2 grams of saturated fat, 3 grams of sugar, and 360 milligrams of sodium (around 10% of your daily recommended intake). The secret is pairing simple roasted broccoli with just a bit of sauce.
The results were good enough for Food Network Magazine to take notice in their August/September 2024 issue, where they scoured grocery store shelves for all the tastiest new products. Alexia's broccoli scratched their itch for an elevated side with no extra prep. "No need for truffle hunting: Just pop this broccoli into an oven or air fryer, then drizzle with the Parmesan-truffle sauce," the magazine said.
Perhaps even tougher critics, kids, also agree that this broccoli is better than any plain 'ol steamed stuff. "I really loved this truffle sauce on the broccoli," said Ash B from Milwaukee, "it got my kiddos to eat vegetables that's always a win!"