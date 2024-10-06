The Store-Bought Frozen Broccoli Dish That's So Good It Won An Award

Stop us if you've heard this all before, but Americans are not eating enough vegetables. While it's true that it's a golden age for vegans and vegetarians, and healthy meal choices can be found everywhere from mall food courts to fast food joints, the fact remains that only about 10% of us eat enough veggies every day. Perhaps that will all change now that Alexia Foods has created Parmesan Truffle Broccoli, which is so good it won a Food Network Magazine 2024 Supermarket Award. That's right, the company that makes some of the best frozen sweet potato fries and seasoned waffle fries have taken home this year's "Fanciest New Side" statue, and even if you're an avowed broccoli hater, this new product might just make you a convert.

"Absolutely LOVED this parmesan truffle broccoli," said a reviewer on the Alexia website, where the broccoli has received only four- and five-star reviews. "Barely made it to the table because we kept picking at it!" "What I like about this meal by Alexia foods is [the] quality of the broccoli with the Parmesan drizzle," said another. "It's lightweight and goes perfect with any other meal."