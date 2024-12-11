The 4 Best Types Of Fish To Always Buy Frozen

When it comes to fish, you might think that fresh is always better. However, that's one of the biggest myths about frozen food because of the unpredictability of fresh fish markets and because the seafood often spends days at the counter. Flash-freezing fish allows businesses to extend the fish's shelf life, and it tastes better, according to an Oregon State University study. However, there are still a few frozen seafood options to buy and avoid.

Daily Meal spoke to Kenny Leung, Executive Chef at YAO NYC, to find out which fish is best to buy frozen. Chilean sea bass is his top pick, but he also believes that cod, haddock, and salmon are great choices. He explained that these fish are quickly frozen after being caught to stay fresh while being transported. "They all have fewer bones and thick pieces of meat for versatile cooking," he added.

On the other end of the scale, you should avoid getting certain frozen fish that are naturally oily. When tuna and yellowtail are frozen, for instance, they can lose their texture and even some of their flavor. That's why cod and haddock are good choices for frozen fish: They are lean species and can hold their quality for up to six months in the freezer. While Chilean sea bass and salmon are oily species and only last up to three months, they thaw faster and better.