The 4 Best Types Of Fish To Always Buy Frozen
When it comes to fish, you might think that fresh is always better. However, that's one of the biggest myths about frozen food because of the unpredictability of fresh fish markets and because the seafood often spends days at the counter. Flash-freezing fish allows businesses to extend the fish's shelf life, and it tastes better, according to an Oregon State University study. However, there are still a few frozen seafood options to buy and avoid.
Daily Meal spoke to Kenny Leung, Executive Chef at YAO NYC, to find out which fish is best to buy frozen. Chilean sea bass is his top pick, but he also believes that cod, haddock, and salmon are great choices. He explained that these fish are quickly frozen after being caught to stay fresh while being transported. "They all have fewer bones and thick pieces of meat for versatile cooking," he added.
On the other end of the scale, you should avoid getting certain frozen fish that are naturally oily. When tuna and yellowtail are frozen, for instance, they can lose their texture and even some of their flavor. That's why cod and haddock are good choices for frozen fish: They are lean species and can hold their quality for up to six months in the freezer. While Chilean sea bass and salmon are oily species and only last up to three months, they thaw faster and better.
Best cooking methods for frozen fish
It's helpful to know some dos and don'ts to get the best quality from your frozen Chilean sea bass, cod, haddock, and salmon. For starters, you want to safely thaw seafood without accidentally cooking it, and the best way to do that is to let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours. If you only have a few hours, though, put it in cold water, replacing the water every 30 minutes until it's done thawing.
Still, it's okay to bake salmon and other fish straight from frozen when you forget to pull it out ahead of time, and using a wire rack is the key to crispier fish if that's what you're going for. Aside from salmon, baking is one of Chef Leung's favorite ways to cook frozen Chilean sea bass, cod, and haddock, while his other top choice is over the stove. He says, "I think pan frying or baking frozen fish eliminates the unwanted flavors that fish may have during the freezing process."
When pan-frying fish, rub some vegetable oil on the filets with salt and pepper and place them skin side up in a medium-hot, nonstick skillet, turning them over after a few minutes to brown the skin last. Just keep in mind that searing fish from frozen is never recommended because too much water could be released into your pan, leaving you with a soggy texture and preventing the outside from browning. Also, the meat may not cook evenly.