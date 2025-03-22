13 Aldi Store-Brand Groceries That Might Skyrocket In Price

High grocery prices were a driving issue of the 2024 U.S. election. Now that the dust has settled on that contest, is food getting any more affordable? Of course, prices always vary thanks to a number of factors. Where you live, what time of year it is, and weather patterns can affect grocery prices. In early 2025, another complicating factor is being added to the mix. The Trump administration is imposing tariffs on imports from countries including Mexico, Canada, and China. Those three countries are responsible for massive amounts of U.S. imports, filling gaps in growing seasons and manufacturing materials for food packaging. A trade war means goods from those countries getting more expensive. Where does this leave Aldi, the cheapest grocery store in America? This is a company known for strategizing about how to be more affordable, but that doesn't mean Aldi is immune to market forces.

Unfortunately, some of Aldi's signature items might be due for some price increases. If you've got the storage space, now might be the time to stock up. Having the kind of abundant choice Americans are used to seeing in the supermarket means relying on literal tons of international trade. Throwing a wrench into the gears of trade means throwing a wrench in your bowl of guacamole. For reference and posterity's sake, we're including the prices of each item at the time of this writing.