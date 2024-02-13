Chef Tips For Restaurant-Quality Fried Chicken At Home

Fried chicken is one of the greatest pleasures food has to offer. There's a reason it's one of America's chief exports around the globe, second only to hamburgers (and even that's debatable) for global renown. We're at the point where other cuisines have even begun putting their own delicious spins on fried chicken — including Korea, which honestly might have surpassed us at this point. It's a dish that's unique and customizable enough to always be interesting, while still being incredibly affordable. And you can make fried chicken at home; heck, people have been doing it for centuries now.

That being said, fried chicken at home comes with its challenges. Thankfully, professional chefs have advice to offer on this very subject — professional chefs like Bob Bennett of Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Bennett's advice for homemade fried chicken comes down to two main things: Time and equipment. Taking your time and using the right tools is the best way to get restaurant-quality fried chicken in the comfort of your own home.