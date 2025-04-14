Looking For Gluten-Free Fries? Try These 5 Fast Food Chains

A favorite spot among fast food diners for many years, Chick-fil-A has been going strong since its first location opened in 1967 in Atlanta, Georgia. To make sure that it has options on its menu for a variety of dietary needs, Chick-fil-A has several gluten-free friendly foods, including pre-packed gluten-free buns and waffle potato chips. The waffle fries are inherently gluten-free from an ingredient standpoint, too, and they are cooked in canola oil. But, the big question is whether they're cooked in a fryer separate from the breaded, gluten-containing items on the menu.

Advertisement

The restaurant's website doesn't specify that it uses dedicated fryers, but the pages for its breaded chicken nuggets and sandwich filets indicate that Chick-fil-A uses peanut oil for frying these items. This suggests that the waffle fries are the only thing cooked in the fryers with canola oil. However, there's always a chance of cross-contact. The chain warns that it can't 100% guarantee that the fries (and other menu items like the grilled chicken) are completely free of the allergen because of the shared prep and cooking areas, the handcrafted nature of its food, and variations in supplier ingredients.

Additionally, some gluten-sensitive diners have commented on social media about getting sick after eating the fries because not all locations use dedicated fryers and prep other foods in the same area. To be safe, it's recommended that you call ahead or ask when ordering whether the fries are safe for you to eat. Also, let the staff know you have an allergy so they will change their gloves before making your meal.

Advertisement