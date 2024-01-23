Does Chick-Fil-A Use Peanut Oil For Frying?

Chick-fil-A has grown into the fast food superstar it is today thanks to its signature fried chicken dishes. The company's proprietary recipes make their chicken irresistibly flavorful, juicy, and crisp, and one key factor in achieving this perfection is the cooking oil it employs. The Chick-fil-A website proudly declares, "Ever since our founder Truett Cathy created the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, we've been cooking our hand-breaded chicken exclusively in fully refined, heat-processed peanut oil."

If you have ever made fried chicken, you will know that the oil you use for frying is as essential as any other factor, including spices and breading, frying time, and the quality of the chicken itself. Whether or not you use a refined oil with a higher smoke point will determine the final product's flavor. Peanut oil is a viable frying choice, but with the looming risk of allergies among diners, it is important to be aware of its use.