6 Fast Food Restaurants That Serve Gluten-Free Breakfast Items

Finding gluten-free options in fast food restaurants is already challenging, and breakfast time narrows down those options even further. But before you resign yourself to making eggs at home every morning, we've got good news: Several fast food chains do offer gluten-free breakfast items — you just need to know where to look.

Whether you have celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity, it's important to know exactly what you're eating. You can always read our ultimate guide to eating gluten-free, but fair warning: Fast food joints are notoriously tricky. Although most fast food restaurants share allergen information, we haven't seen many with specifically gluten-free menus. After all, the FDA states that foods with the "gluten-free" label must contain less than 20 parts per million of gluten. Getting this certification requires a third party to oversee and confirm that the establishment follows strict standards and processes and there's no risk of cross-contamination — a tall order in busy kitchens. So, although you may not see that gluten-free label, it doesn't mean all items are made without this common allergen.

Uncovering gluten-free options at fast food joints means reading the fine print. Luckily, we've done this investigative work for you. After scrutinizing ingredient lists and allergen information across menus, we've identified six fast food restaurants offering gluten-free breakfast options. Some items are naturally gluten-free, while others need a simple modification. So, before heading through that morning drive-thru, here's what you need to know.