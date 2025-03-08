6 Fast Food Restaurants That Serve Gluten-Free Breakfast Items
Finding gluten-free options in fast food restaurants is already challenging, and breakfast time narrows down those options even further. But before you resign yourself to making eggs at home every morning, we've got good news: Several fast food chains do offer gluten-free breakfast items — you just need to know where to look.
Whether you have celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity, it's important to know exactly what you're eating. You can always read our ultimate guide to eating gluten-free, but fair warning: Fast food joints are notoriously tricky. Although most fast food restaurants share allergen information, we haven't seen many with specifically gluten-free menus. After all, the FDA states that foods with the "gluten-free" label must contain less than 20 parts per million of gluten. Getting this certification requires a third party to oversee and confirm that the establishment follows strict standards and processes and there's no risk of cross-contamination — a tall order in busy kitchens. So, although you may not see that gluten-free label, it doesn't mean all items are made without this common allergen.
Uncovering gluten-free options at fast food joints means reading the fine print. Luckily, we've done this investigative work for you. After scrutinizing ingredient lists and allergen information across menus, we've identified six fast food restaurants offering gluten-free breakfast options. Some items are naturally gluten-free, while others need a simple modification. So, before heading through that morning drive-thru, here's what you need to know.
Jack in the Box
At first glance, none of Jack-in-the-Box's breakfast meals appear gluten-free. However, with a little customization, you can have your cake and eat it too (figuratively speaking, of course). All those breakfast croissants and sandwiches? Order them breadless in a bowl for a gluten-free meal. Order the Sausage Croissant with a sausage patty, egg, and melted cheese, or double your toppings with an Extreme Sausage Sandwich. If bacon is more your thing, try the Bacon Breakfast Jack, which made our list of the best fast-food breakfast sandwiches.
The Jumbo Breakfast Platter can transform into a gluten-free feast by simply skipping the pancakes and hashbrowns. While hashbrowns seem like a gluten-free option, many chains, including Jack in the Box, list wheat ingredients in the recipe. Luckily, these breakfast platters still come with scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon, sausage, or both. To top it off, Jack in the Box offers breakfast all day long, so you can enjoy eggs and bacon at any time.
Subway
Most people consider Subway a gluten minefield, especially since its restaurants are known for their variety of bread options. However, we wouldn't count them out of the game since many locations offer gluten-free bread, which makes for a great breakfast sandwich. Although it's not always openly advertised, you simply need to ask the staff. And if you have a more severe sensitivity, they'll be happy to change their gloves before making your breakfast. Mind you, the chain can't guarantee an entirely gluten-free environment since meals are prepared with the same equipment. And like most fast food establishments, there is still a risk of cross-contamination,
Subway's breakfast offerings include sandwiches and wraps. Since there are no gluten-free wraps, you'll have to stick to the sandwiches. These come with a base of egg and cheese, with optional bacon, black forest ham, or steak. You can also include your choice of vegetables, sauce, and add-ons. However, we would be wary of sauces that typically include gluten, like Subway's Sweet Onion Teriyaki and BBQ sauce. And fair warning, breakfast hours vary, and not all Subway franchises are required to serve this morning meal. So, if you have your heart set on a Subway's breakfast sandwich, call ahead to avoid disappointment.
McDonald's
McDonald's doesn't claim to offer gluten-free items as a precaution. With such a busy kitchen, they can't guarantee that those eggs won't come into contact with bread or the like. However, if you can handle minimal amounts of gluten or are willing to take the risk, the chain offers a few gluten-free staples for breakfast. Menus and hours vary by location, but breakfast is generally available from opening until 10:30 or 11 am.
The chain's Fruit and Maple Oatmeal is a warm, satisfying option on the go. It comes with two servings of whole-grain oats with cream and brown sugar, topped with apples, cranberries, and raisins. For something even simpler and safer, go for the prepackaged apple slices. Heartier breakfast options will require a little hack. Order the McDonald's Big Breakfast, which comes with a gluten-free sausage patty and scrambled eggs. However, ask for it without the biscuit and hash browns. The biscuit is obviously packed with gluten-containing flour, and surprisingly, the hashbrowns contain hydrolyzed wheat protein, making them unsafe for gluten-free consumers.
Starbucks
Starbucks brings something unique to the table: Breakfast all day long! If you need an afternoon pick-me-up, Starbucks coffee — along with gluten-free meals — has you covered. While other chains pack away their morning menus by 10 or 11, Starbucks keeps the breakfast items going strong. Unfortunately, gluten-free diners will have to skip most muffins at Starbucks. But don't worry... There are plenty of gluten-free items you can snag at Starbucks.
One popular go-to item for gluten-free diners is Starbucks Egg Bites, which are available in four varieties. The Bacon and Gruyere Cheese is perfect for those craving a meatier meal, while the Kale and Mushroom or Potato, Cheddar, and Chive are vegetarian-friendly. And if watching your fat or cholesterol intake, try the Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper Bites instead. If you crave more flavor, order a side of avocado spread — another gluten-free food.
Starbucks also offers Rolled and Steel-Cut Oatmeal. And although the Yogurt Parfait is predominantly gluten-free, the granola topping does contain barley malt syrup. If you're not sensitive, we suggest scooping out the granola before digging in. But those with more serious gluten issues should steer clear. Instead, try one of Starbucks' prepackaged foods like Perfect or Kind Bars and read the labels to be extra cautious.
Jamba Juice
Jamba Juice smoothies are like liquid gold — and they're gluten-free to boot. Almost the entire smoothie menu is gluten-free, and although they seem more like a treat than a meal, there are several customizations to transform them into a balanced breakfast. The first boost is free, and options include whey or soy protein, vitamins and zinc, and three grams of additional energy. Whole food boosts like nonfat Greek yogurt and peanut butter are also gluten-free. Finally, you can add extra fruits and veggies to up your produce intake. Choose from a plethora of options and even some secret Jamba Juice smoothies.
Those craving something solid can enjoy the chain's Spring Veggie egg bake, which contains egg, cheese, artichoke, and red bell peppers. The chain's oatmeal is another option. The Berry Brown Sugar and Strawberry and Nutella are the safest flavors, but we'd avoid the Peanut Butter Banana Crunch since it contains granola. While oats are technically gluten-free by ingredients, they're known for having a cross-contamination risk, which is something to consider if you're particularly sensitive.
Jamba Juice provides a disclaimer that all menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free. Even if the ingredient label is free of gluten, we recommend letting staff know of dietary restrictions when ordering. Jamba Juice serves breakfast items all day long, and stores typically open between 7 and 9 am, depending on the branch.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A might be famous for its breaded chicken sandwiches, but the chain actually offers several gluten-free breakfast items. And what sets this chain apart is that it lists its gluten-free items on its website. So if you want to head to a fast food joint without worrying about the after effects, rest assured that Chick-fil-A is gluten-free-friendly. And if it's breakfast you're after, head here anytime from opening to 10:30 to take advantage of the morning menu.
Chick-fil-A's gluten-free breakfast menu includes sausage patties, bacon, and hash browns. You can also order a Hash Brown Scramble Bowl, which comes with hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, a cheese blend, jalapeno salsa, and an extra topping. However, you'll want to stick with the Filet or Sausage toppings to keep it gluten-free. Several side dishes are also suitable for breakfast, including the Fruit Cup, Apple Sauce, Waffle Fries, and Berry Parfait, assuming you order it without the granola topping. Lastly, since this chain has gluten-free bread, you can order breakfast sandwiches and swap the bun. Just make sure to avoid any sandwiches made with breaded chicken since the coating typically contains flour.