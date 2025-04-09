14 Major Chocolate Recalls We Can't Forget About

Of all the things you buy at the store that bring you happiness, chocolate is probably right up there. So what happens when the world's favorite candy is not only unable to bring you pleasure, but is actively dangerous? Just like any other food, chocolate is a food that can be subject to being recalled for a variety of reasons. Because it's such a popular food, and because its flavor gets into so many different products and items, the scale of these recalls has rivaled some of the biggest candy recalls in history, and has left customers reeling over the danger these unassuming treats have presented.

It's important to remember that most mass-produced chocolate products are pretty heavily processed, and this processing plays a big part in how likely they are to be recalled. With every ingredient added and every step along the production line, the chance of something going wrong gets higher. When it comes to chocolate recalls, certain items have had to be tracked down by companies due to potential contamination by anything from poisonous metals to harmful bacteria. Several chocolate recalls have also occurred due to mislabeling, with some key ingredients (milk, anyone?) being missed off consumer information. If you're eating your favorite chocolate bar, you might wanna put it down as you read through these massive recalls.

