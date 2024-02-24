It's True: Snickers Got Its Name From A Horse

Snickers is one of America's most beloved candy bars, and what's not to like? It's caramelly, peanutty, chocolatey, and has a silly name that rolls off the tongue. Candy of all kinds is known for having cute names: Abba-Zaba, Dum-Dums, Whatchamacallit — the list goes on. But why "Snickers"? The answer is kind of sweet and a little sad: The candy bar was named after candy company founders Frank C. and Ethel V. Mars' favorite horse, which sadly passed away just before Snickers the candy bar was released.

The Snickers bar was created in 1930 in Chicago by Frank C. Mars and his son Forrest E. Mars, who had officially joined the family candy-making business the year before. The father-son duo had already created and began manufacturing the Milky Way bar in 1923, which laid the foundation for a successful beginning to their candy-making empire. We'll get to the horse a little bit later.