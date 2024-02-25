Why You Need To Be Careful When Buying Dairy-Free Chocolate

When craving something sweet, chocolate is a go-to for plenty of people. Fortunately, for those who follow a dairy-free diet, there are plenty of chocolate options available on the market. Even brands like Hershey sell vegan chocolates nationwide made with oat milk. While traditional milk chocolate is obviously unsafe for those who have cut dairy out, dark chocolate is more likely to be milk-free.

Unfortunately, not all dairy-free chocolate is guaranteed to be completely free from milk byproducts. Even those that are labeled as dairy-free could still contain trace amounts of milk — which could be dangerous for people with allergies. These accidental additions likely come from shared manufacturing equipment with chocolate products that do contain milk.

Although some dark chocolate bar brands are labeled as dairy-free, it's still worth it to check the ingredients list, just to be sure. Even if the dessert doesn't contain milk itself, there are still a few byproducts that may have snuck their way in accidentally.