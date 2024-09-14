Easily Upgrade Your Store-Bought Cookie Dough Mix With One Delicious Butter Trick

When baking season is in full swing, it can be a pleasure to luxuriate in the process of measuring, mixing, and combining ingredients for an elaborate recipe. But sometimes, the moments when we need a cookie the most are the ones when we have very little time to make some from scratch.

Fortunately, we live in a world in which boxed cookie mix exists. Thanks to these packaged goods, armed with just one or two staple ingredients (the butter in your fridge, along with a little water and sometimes an egg), you can still fill your kitchen with the fragrance of freshly baked treats with a fraction of the time and effort. But if you find yourself wishing your prefabricated cookie formula had just a little something more in the flavor category, you can add your own touch to it with browned butter.

This magical flavor booster is the unbeatable ingredient for the best chocolate chip cookies, and takes just a few moments to make. And whether you're baking classic triple C's or your mix is for snickerdoodles, oatmeal, or peanut butter cookies, brown butter brings depth and caramel-esque complexity to every chewy, sweet bite for extra satisfaction in a snap. All you have to do is heat melted butter until it darkens and develops toasty, sweet-savory notes.