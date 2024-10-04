Hammond's Candies Is Recalling Its Mini Chocolate Waffle Cones Due To Severe Allergy Risk
Century-old candy maker, Hammond's, has issued a recall of its Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones after a report of an allergic reaction. The products may contain undeclared milk, which, the company says, could result in serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in those with an allergy or severe insensitivity to milk products.
The Denver-based company, which is known for its chocolates, candy canes, lollipops, and ribbon candies, initiated the recall after receiving a consumer complaint and testing the product, finding milk proteins that had not been listed on the packaging. According to the company, Hammond is continuing to investigate the cause of the contamination.
Carl T. Hammond, Sr. launched Hammonds in 1920, selling chocolates topped with shredded coconut called Carl's Piggybacks. Hammond's Candies are now made and sold in the U.S. at Whole Foods, William Sonoma, Dillards, Neiman Marcus, Hallmark, and REI, and at local and regional specialty shops. The company also sells its products in several countries around the world.
Look for the lot numbers on the bags
The recalled products were widely distributed in retail stores throughout the United States and were also available for purchase online on both Hammond's website and Amazon. Consumers who have purchased Hammond's Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones should look for UPC -6 91355 90513 5. The recalled product codes are LN0525453, with a use-by date of March 20, 2025, and LN0525453, with a use-by date of May 20, 2025. The information is printed on the back of the four-ounce bag, in the lower-center area.
The products can be returned for a full refund at the place of purchase. Consumers with questions can call Hammond's Candies at 1-888-226-3999 or at 303-333-5588 x 180 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. MST.