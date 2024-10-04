Hammond's Candies Is Recalling Its Mini Chocolate Waffle Cones Due To Severe Allergy Risk

Century-old candy maker, Hammond's, has issued a recall of its Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones after a report of an allergic reaction. The products may contain undeclared milk, which, the company says, could result in serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in those with an allergy or severe insensitivity to milk products.

The Denver-based company, which is known for its chocolates, candy canes, lollipops, and ribbon candies, initiated the recall after receiving a consumer complaint and testing the product, finding milk proteins that had not been listed on the packaging. According to the company, Hammond is continuing to investigate the cause of the contamination.

Carl T. Hammond, Sr. launched Hammonds in 1920, selling chocolates topped with shredded coconut called Carl's Piggybacks. Hammond's Candies are now made and sold in the U.S. at Whole Foods, William Sonoma, Dillards, Neiman Marcus, Hallmark, and REI, and at local and regional specialty shops. The company also sells its products in several countries around the world.