8 Of The Biggest Candy And Treat Recalls In US History

The vast majority of food recalls issued by manufacturers and grocery stores such as Walmart are focused on so-called high risk food items. These are foods that are most likely to carry the pathogens and bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses and include meat and other animal products, raw fruit and vegetables, and unpasteurized juices. Candy is much less likely to cause food safety issues thanks to most being dry, highly processed, and full of preservatives. However, every food, including candy, poses some risk to consumers be it through microbiological risks, manufacturing errors, or incorrect labeling practices as the recalls included in this article prove.

One thing to consider is that many candies are marketed to children. This means that these products must be designed to be safe for consumers of all ages by removing choking hazards, for example. Unfortunately, these steps are not always taken or executed properly, leaving children, and indeed other consumers, incredibly vulnerable to injury, illness, and sometimes even death.