It's Time To Start Adding Chocolate Milk To Your Waffle Mix

Nothing makes for a perfect morning like a big plate of waffles. While the frozen kind will do, if you have the means to make your own, you totally should. You've probably heard of adding fun ingredients such as frozen berries, chocolate chips, or even a little bit of peanut butter — but you could be missing a secret that will take homemade waffles to new heights — chocolate milk.

A typical waffle batter requires whole milk, and while you can deviate from that in a few ways by swapping for almond milk or a lower-fat option, you probably didn't know that chocolate milk will add rich, decadent flavor to your batter. There are other ways to get creative with your waffles, and you can even still add those chocolate chips to double down on that sweetened cocoa flavor. If you're making waffles for the kids, swapping whole milk with chocolate milk is a must.