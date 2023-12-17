It's Time To Start Adding Chocolate Milk To Your Waffle Mix
Nothing makes for a perfect morning like a big plate of waffles. While the frozen kind will do, if you have the means to make your own, you totally should. You've probably heard of adding fun ingredients such as frozen berries, chocolate chips, or even a little bit of peanut butter — but you could be missing a secret that will take homemade waffles to new heights — chocolate milk.
A typical waffle batter requires whole milk, and while you can deviate from that in a few ways by swapping for almond milk or a lower-fat option, you probably didn't know that chocolate milk will add rich, decadent flavor to your batter. There are other ways to get creative with your waffles, and you can even still add those chocolate chips to double down on that sweetened cocoa flavor. If you're making waffles for the kids, swapping whole milk with chocolate milk is a must.
Chocolate milk is the secret ingredient your waffles need
When making homemade waffle batter, you need some moisture to help those dry ingredients combine into a batter. That's where the milk comes in. It's richer and thicker than water and helps ensure that your waffle batter has the perfect density for baking.
Chocolate milk can be more than just a fun drink (you can even add it to your coffee). It blends traditional milk with either cocoa powder or chocolate syrup, adding a whole new flavor element, and it's arguably a better alternative to chocolate chips because it ensures that you get a bit of that sweet flavor in every bite. Keep in mind that chocolate milk can sometimes be a bit thicker than regular milk, so add it to the batter in increments to make sure you get the right consistency. The measurement translation might not be exact. For the fluffiest texture, make the waffle batter immediately before baking. However, you can refrigerate the batter for up to two days.
Tips for making and storing chocolate milk waffles
Just because you're adding chocolate milk to the batter doesn't mean the extras have to stop there. While chocolate chips are an easy addition, if you're looking to build more of a dessert waffle, try adding crushed cookies like Oreos. The cream and wafers melt as everything cooks in the waffle maker, making for a sweet, dessert-like meal. For a contrast to the chocolate milk's sweetness, try adding crushed walnuts or pecans.
The batter may only last a couple of days in the refrigerator, but if you prepare the waffles and want to save them for a while, they're easy to freeze. Let them cool completely, then wrap them tightly in plastic wrap. From there, you can either add an extra layer of tin foil or seal the waffles in an airtight, freezer-safe bag. Then, reheat them as needed by popping them under the broiler for a couple of minutes per side. You can also melt a little butter in a pan and heat the waffles on low, which will add some extra crispiness on the outside.