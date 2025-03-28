13 Cheap Beers That Still Hit The Spot

As far as beverages go, few things have stood the test of time quite as well as the idea of cracking open an ice-cold beer at the end of a long day. It's the perfect accompaniment to sitting on the couch and watching the game, for sipping on while you work the grill at a summer barbecue, or simply as a little treat for finishing mowing the lawn. Even compared to a glass of wine or an expertly made cocktail, it's a simple pleasure that is unsurpassed.

Advertisement

But while the idea of a refreshing brew hasn't changed, what's in your hand probably has. Thanks to the craft boom of the last decade, there have never been more options in the beer aisle. And even though we all appreciate having such a wide selection to choose from, it's also nice to have a fallback go-to beer when you're not looking to spend too much. As a Certified Cicerone, I'm happy to tell you there are plenty of picks you can find practically anywhere that taste great and won't break the bank. Based on pricing around the New York City area, these are some of the best cheap beers you can get.