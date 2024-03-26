The Best Beer Glass For Enjoying Light Ales

When the day is done and you reach for a cold beer, you should also extend a hand for a suitable glass to put it in. Why? There are several reasons beer is better out of glass than a can or even a bottle. In short, sipping suds from a glass heightens flavor, visual appeal, and aroma. Plus, the glass helps keep your drink cold. Plus, a glass helps keep your drink colder than a can and is necessary for draft pours. However, not all glasses are created equal. In the same way you likely prefer a specific type of wine glass or understand the best type of glass for gin, the type of beer you're drinking should pair with a particular type of glass.

In the case of light ales, the widely accepted choice is a pilsner glass. Of course, you don't have to be drinking a pilsner, although there is an argument that pilsner is the best craft beer of all time. You could be quaffing a kolsch, imbibing on a blonde ale, or taking in the luxuriousness of a lager. However you pour a light ale, the pilsner glass should be your vessel of choice.