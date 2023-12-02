Does The Color Of Beer Have Anything To Do With Its Alcohol Content?

Beer comes in a pretty robust variety of shades. Your standard American lagers tend to be a light straw color, while stouts like Guinness can be dark brown or almost black. IPAs commonly vary from pale yellow to deep amber, and black IPAs exist, as well. Red and amber ales are yet more styles you might be familiar with. And that's to say nothing of the literal rainbow of fruit beers you can find at beer bars and bottle shops today. If you're a casual beer drinker trying to parse out what all these different colors indicate, you have a lot of info to sift through.

It wouldn't be unreasonable to guess that the color of a beer signifies its alcohol content — so-called "light" beers are, after all, generally pretty light in color. But while the color of a beer can tell you a couple of things, its alcohol content is not one of them. Beer gets its color from its malt, that being a grain or blend of grains used to brew it. Beer malts are most commonly made of barley, and may also include wheat, rice, sorghum, oats, and others. How darkly the malt is roasted also influences a beer's color.

However, while malt heavily influences the flavor and hue of a beer, it doesn't determine the alcoholic strength. Some of the strongest beers you could ever try are pale in color, and some deep, dark roasts are perfectly casual all-day sippers — and vice versa.