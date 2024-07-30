What Is Domestic Beer And What Makes It Different From Craft Brews?

The world of alcohol is full of all kinds of beverages, and the beer family is one of the larger subsets. With so many styles and beer terminology to sort through, it can be hard to understand exactly what you're drinking and how to describe it. Two of the biggest beer categories are domestic beers and craft brews, and they are less alike than you may think.

An American domestic beer, like Budweiser, simply means a mass-produced beer that is manufactured in the United States. Domestic beer brands are owned by larger corporations — for example, Budweiser is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev. The company's most popular brand is Budweiser, which had sales of $6.5 billion in the U.S. market alone in 2022, according to Statista.

Meanwhile craft breweries in the U.S., like New Glarus, can only produce six million barrels of beer or less to qualify as being a craft beer manufacturer. According to the Independent Craft Brewers Association website, they must be independently owned as well, meaning: "Less than 25 percent of the craft brewery is owned or controlled (or equivalent economic interest) by a beverage alcohol industry member which is not itself a craft brewer." Craft brews are also known for having higher quality ingredients.