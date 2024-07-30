What Is Domestic Beer And What Makes It Different From Craft Brews?
The world of alcohol is full of all kinds of beverages, and the beer family is one of the larger subsets. With so many styles and beer terminology to sort through, it can be hard to understand exactly what you're drinking and how to describe it. Two of the biggest beer categories are domestic beers and craft brews, and they are less alike than you may think.
An American domestic beer, like Budweiser, simply means a mass-produced beer that is manufactured in the United States. Domestic beer brands are owned by larger corporations — for example, Budweiser is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev. The company's most popular brand is Budweiser, which had sales of $6.5 billion in the U.S. market alone in 2022, according to Statista.
Meanwhile craft breweries in the U.S., like New Glarus, can only produce six million barrels of beer or less to qualify as being a craft beer manufacturer. According to the Independent Craft Brewers Association website, they must be independently owned as well, meaning: "Less than 25 percent of the craft brewery is owned or controlled (or equivalent economic interest) by a beverage alcohol industry member which is not itself a craft brewer." Craft brews are also known for having higher quality ingredients.
What makes a beer domestic vs. craft
To break down mass-produced domestic beers further, these are what you would qualify as a "regular beer" or something you would find in every bar and every alcohol aisle. Brands like Miller-Lite, Michelob Ultra, and Bud Light are classic domestic beer examples — and you'll notice they all have the same watery taste. This is because domestic beer is manufactured en masse with cheaper ingredients so they're not usually as strong or flavorful. But some taste better than others, which is why we ranked America's 10 best-selling beers so you don't have to try them all.
Craft beers on the other hand are known for their unique taste and range of styles. You may also hear them be called artisanal brews because they're made traditionally, using non-mechanized methods, and use regionally sourced ingredients such as locally grown hops and grains. Some examples of artisan beers are brands like Maui Brewing Co., Draught Works, and Hoppin' Frog, all taken from our list of the best beer in every state. Note that because of their quality and slower manufacturing, craft beers are typically more expensive but also higher in alcohol volume which can both be deciding factors when choosing between craft and domestic.
Drinking domestic and craft beers
As with all beverages, different beers pair better with certain ingredients. One key to learning how to pair beer and food is understanding flavor profiles, and how intense the bitterness of the beer will impact your meal. For example, something like an India Pale Ale, commonly known as an IPA which is often made by craft breweries, is fairly bitter and has a strong flavor would pair well with spicy foods of equal strength. Meanwhile, an American pilsner like Miller Lite, and other light lagers, have minimal flavor and can be enjoyed with pretty much anything.
You can also cook with beer. Since many beers pair well with heavy meats, they are often used to cook meats like beer-braised beef. Or try making a beer cheese dip – cook the alcohol down and mix beer, cheese, and other spices to create a creamy dip with an extra punch. When it comes to cooking with beer, lighter styles work best. So grab a domestic brand for this application, which are cheaper anyway.