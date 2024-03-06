How Long Does Canned Beer Usually Stay Good For?

Whether you're enjoying a gathering with friends or treating yourself on a Friday after a long work week, there's nothing wrong with responsibly cracking open a cold one. Beer is often the drink of choice at social gatherings, so if you're the one hosting, you might feel compelled to stock up — which can sometimes leave you with more than you really need. So, how long does canned beer actually last? Its shelf life depends on how you look at it.

Technically, beer never expires to the point where it's dangerous to consume, so you're mostly talking about freshness and quality when deciding when beer goes bad. Its flavor and carbonation will remain quality for up to three years if it's stored unopened in the refrigerator. Once you open it, though, that quality deteriorates that same day. If you keep it in the pantry where it's away from direct light and kept at room temperature, it will still be good for as long as nine months past its expiration date.