The Beer Freshness Label You Need To Be Wary Of

It's evident that the refrigerated items at the grocery store are best enjoyed fresh. We put leafy greens and dairy products right into the refrigerator at home and use them straight away. However, this 'better when fresh' approach also applies to other products in your grocery store, such as beer coolers. The flavorful ingredients in beer, like hops and fresh malt, start to lose their luster after long periods of sitting on the shelf. Some flavors, especially the fruity and herbal qualities of hops, will disappear altogether after just a couple of weeks.

So you want the freshest beer at the store, but how do you find it? The tricky thing about buying beer fresh is that the "enjoy by" dates printed on some bottles aren't consistent. Some breweries use a date that marks 90 days after the beer was bottled, which is pretty fresh for beer! But other breweries use dates six months or more from the packaging date. Adding to the confusion, certain beers will have dates printed in hard-to-understand codes or no date at all! Luckily, there are clues other than bottle dates that can help you determine the freshness of your favorite brew.