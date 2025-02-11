5 Beer And Snack Pairings Perfect For Any Occasion

There are two staples at just about any get-together — cold beer and snacks. While you can always just stick with classic picks like wings and your favorite brew, you can get far more creative and really bring a fun twist to your event by creating well-crafted beer and snack pairings. To help you find the best beer and snack pairings for any occasion Daily Meal spoke with Rich Higgins, Master Cicerone, certified sommelier, and former brewmaster.

Higgins provided five beer and snack pairings, and they work regardless of whether you'll be watching a sports showdown or hosting a different type of party. All of his picks create a balance of flavors and play on classic snacks such as chips and salsa or three-ingredient pigs in a blanket, meaning they don't use fancy ingredients you'll have to go hunting for, either.