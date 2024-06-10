The Beer To Bring To A BBQ That'll Pair Well With Everything

Summer is the perfect time for cookouts featuring tasty meals cooked on the grill and fun and fresh sides like creamy potato salad, corn on the cob, and even just regular old potato chips. The perfect accompaniment to these salt and savory foods is an ice-cold drink, and for the adults, what's better for cooling down than a chilly beer? The only catch is that an already-frazzled host (perhaps like yourself) might have a hard time selecting a brew.

With over a hundred different types of beer around the world, it can be tough to know which is the best to buy. Sure, you could buy a generic case of light beer, but what if you or your guests like something a bit more complex? Felipe Diaz, Bar Manager and Sommelier at Zingerman's Roadhouse, spoke with Daily Meal and gave a few exclusive insights into which brews are best for your summer cookouts. He explains that your choice doesn't lie exclusively in tasting notes, like it might when choosing the best wine for a summer barbecue. Regarding beer, he says to "worry less about pairing it with the food; I look to pair it with the vibe."