14 Massive Pasta Recalls Throughout US History

As store-bought food goes, pasta is one of the most reliable items out there. However, when you think about it a little more closely, there's a lot of scope for things to go wrong. There are countless pasta products on the market, with many of them containing a large amount of ingredients and going through a pretty significant level of processing. With every step along the way to a pasta product being made, and with every additional item put in it, the chance of a recall gets bigger — and because pasta is so popular, when a recall does occur, it generally happens on a big scale.

Over the years, there have been some massive pasta recalls in the U.S., which have caused disruption to the lives of customers and companies. The reasons for these recalls have run the gamut from contamination from foodborne pathogens, which carry the potential of causing sickness, to unintentionally having physical contaminants like glass and plastic. Some of these big recall events have also been part of even wider recalls that have cost food companies millions of dollars.