12 Frozen Pastas From Trader Joe's Ranked Worst To Best

This pasta takes the bottom rung not because of its flavor, which was fine, or its texture, which was also fine. I'm ranking it last because it was an absolute nightmare to cook. The whole shebang — noodles, tomatoes, and pesto — was frozen into a solid block. With the other Trader Joe's frozen pastas that include long noodles like spaghetti, fettuccine, and linguine, the noodles are frozen into smaller nest shapes, but for whatever reason, that wasn't done here. The massive block of icy pasta and sauce was too tall to be covered by my pan's lid, so I had to let the block of food melt a bit over low heat before I could fit it on as instructed. Once I did, I let everything cook for the allotted length of time, and when I checked under the lid, over half the lump was still frozen solid.

It took at least three times the cooking duration on the package to get this dish to an edible temperature and texture, and I had to watch it like a hawk the entire time. When it was finally heated through, the tomatoes were nothing but skin, and the pesto was quite roasted. I thought this dish would be light and fresh, but it didn't exhibit any of those qualities. That said, the noodle texture was surprisingly elegant and silky, the only saving grace. I wouldn't put myself through the misery of trying to make this again.