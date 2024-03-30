We Tasted And Ranked 8 Frozen Ravioli Brands

While my paternal great-grandmother would be ashamed of me for saying so (and for using frozen Italian food at all), some of us just don't have the time or skill to whip up fresh homemade pasta and sauce each day. We rely on the frozen food aisle to help us with this plight, which is why I sought out an array of frozen ravioli to see which brand offers the best-tasting option. Are there any brands out there that can wow someone with the last name Carnevale, or is fresh the only way to go?

To answer this question, I found eight frozen ravioli options that seem to be stars of the freezer aisle and put my taste buds to work. From flavor to texture, I sought out the best of the best; check the end of the article for more info on my methodology. Here they all are, ranked from worst to first. Sorry, Nana — some of these brands were so good, they had me singing "That's Amore" and Sinatra by the time I was done.