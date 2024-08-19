11 Ways To Upgrade Your Frozen Lasagna

Frozen lasagnas are as reliable as they come. Whether you're cooking for one or feeding a family, these frozen dinners are tasty, easy to prepare, and can be stored in your freezer for months until you need them. However, while many people are familiar with the ways to make regular lasagna even better with some ingredient swaps, it can be trickier to boost the frozen version. That doesn't mean it can't be done, though. There are loads of ways to boost your frozen lasagna, from adding in extra ingredients to cooking it in innovative ways.

It may seem tricky to add new ingredients to frozen lasagna, but by topping it with extra cheese or spices or sliding additions into it when semi-cooked, you can bulk it out and introduce brand new flavors to it. It's also surprisingly easy to cook it in an entirely different vessel, and you can even cook it twice to give it a completely new texture. Even simple changes, like throwing up the heat while you cook it, can improve it in surprisingly dramatic ways. With these upgrades, you'll feel like you made your lasagna from scratch.