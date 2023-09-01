Transform Frozen Ravioli Into A Quick And Easy Lasagna Bake

It's always worth it to spend an afternoon making classic lasagna. It feeds a crowd, lasts a shockingly long time in the freezer, and is stick-to-your-ribs comforting. That's precisely why it's such a popular dish to make for potlucks or leave on the doorsteps of the grieving.

While lasagna isn't the most complicated dish in the world to master, it does take time to layer all the components properly so as not to tear the broad, thin sheets of noodles that make up the recipe's foundation. If you don't have all day but still want to turn out a comforting lasagna bake, look to frozen ravioli. The popular shortcut, affectionately known as "Lazy Girl Lasagna," or simply Lazy Lasagna, will still feature all your favorite things about lasagna — tomato sauce, cheese(s), pasta, and ground beef if you want it — but will come together in about half the time. As a bonus, the ravioli filling will give the dish added flavor.

Here's how to try it at home. It's so easy you might find yourself going totally off-book.