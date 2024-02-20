The Reason Worcestershire Sauce Isn't Vegan

Few people can pronounce Worcestershire sauce correctly (it's wuh-stuh-sher, by the way), and the contents of this popular condiment are not very self-explanatory, either. You might use its distinctly savory and tangy flavor to elevate stews, dipping sauces, meats, and more, without actually knowing where that taste comes from. If you're one of the many who love the rich, dark, and complex flavors of this sauce, you ought to know what it's made of — especially if you're cooking for vegetarians or vegans.

Worcestershire sauce's rich umami flavor comes from ingredients like vinegar, molasses, onion, garlic, tamarind sauce, and — believe it or not — anchovies. While some brands opt for sardines instead, the sauce's rich taste is usually thanks to these very flavorful fishies. The brand that invented Worcestershire, Lea & Perrins, has used anchovies since it got its start centuries ago.

Anchovies taste very fishy and salty, but once they're cooked down with the other flavorful ingredients, that fishy taste mellows out, creating an intensely savory taste sensation that you might not associate with preserved fish. Anchovies may be part of why Worcestershire is so delicious, but they're also a sneaky factor that makes this condiment not vegan-friendly. However, not all hope is lost for vegans who once enjoyed Worcestershire, as there are plenty of substitutes on the market today.