2024's Biggest Food Recalls So Far

The new year started off with a bang, as Salm Partners, LLC issued a recall for over 133,000 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa on January 5th, per the USDA. The affected products were the Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa packs, and they were produced on October 27th and 30th, 2023. This meant they had use-by dates of April 24th and 27th, 2024. What's so concerning about the recall is not only did it involve a hefty amount of sausage, but that it was nationwide as well.

In addition, the recall was due to possible contamination with foreign objects. Salm Partners itself received complaints from customers who said they found bone pieces in their sausages, and the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) also got two customer complaints. While one person was actually orally injured from eating these sausages, there were no other reports of injury or illness. The affected packages had the establishment number P-32009.

Are you looking for an alternative to Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa after reading this? Then take a look at our ultimate ranking of breakfast sausage. Not only are there turkey options on this list, but also pork and vegan ones if you want to decrease your carbon footprint.