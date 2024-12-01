A Cheese Expert's Top Tips For Creating The Perfect Charcuterie Board

Are you prepping for an upcoming party? Charcuterie boards are a safe bet for serving your guests. With a smattering of cheeses, meats, and more, guests are bound to find something they enjoy. However, charcuterie is common at parties, and if you want to stand out, you'll need to up your game. So, to create the perfect charcuterie board, Daily Meal reached out to Dominick DiBartolomeo, Owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills. In an exclusive interview, DiBartolomeo shared his top tips for charcuterie. "The best way to make a charcuterie board stand out is to use a variety of different flavors, textures and colors."

When food is visually stimulating, it automatically becomes more appetizing. Charcuterie trays allow for flexibility, so don't be afraid to play around with different ingredients and presentations. DiBartolomeo continues with more specific suggestions, including "fresh chèvres which add a cool shape" and "cheeses dyed with annatto to add interesting color." In the meat department, he recommends "Spicy salami, finnochioa, prosciutto di Parma, [and] pâté," and as extras, he suggests "cornichons, mustards, and more." If you want even more inspiration for those boards, check out The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills.

All these goodies can be organized into a well-rounded charcuterie board. But if you want to get even more creative, accompaniments will do the trick. When aiming for the perfect charcuterie board, you shouldn't cut corners — you should cut into unique ingredients instead. Luckily, DiBartolomeo knew some tasty charcuterie additions to complement your basic boards.