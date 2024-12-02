The Unexpected Cheese Trader Joe's Shoppers Put In The Hall Of Fame
If you're a fan of Trader Joe's, then you know that the grocery store company has a yearly Customer Choice Awards to show off the most beloved products. However, last year Trader Joe's decided to take a few especially popular products out of the running so that other products can get some attention too. Instead, the company put those ultra-popular items in the Product Hall of Fame — including one very beloved cheese.
The cheese in question? The Unexpected Cheddar. On the product website, the Unexpected Cheddar is described as smooth and creamy with "a tangy flavor and slightly crumbly texture" and an overall taste that is quite similar to aged Parmesan. According to TJ's, this semi-hard cheese was created by the cheesemakers to resemble a hybrid between Italian Parmesan and American cheddar, so if you like both of these cheeses, then the Unexpected Cheddar is perfect for you.
In the Product Hall of Fame description, TJ's surmises that the Unexpected Cheddar is so popular amongst grocery shoppers because of its versatility — it can be used for far more than just a charcuterie board. So, with that in mind, what are some of the best recipes to integrate the Unexpected Cheddar into?
Recipe ideas for the Unexpected Cheddar
Because of Unexpected Cheddar's unique and powerful — and delicious — flavor, you want to pick recipes that will let the cheese be front and center. Two obvious choices are, of course, grilled cheese and mac and cheese. Both of these options work well with a combination of cheeses, so you can pair the Unexpected Cheddar with other favorites. Daily Meal's baked mac and cheese, for example, uses a combination of cheddar, gruyere, and cream cheese — and the inclusion of the Unexpected Cheddar will offer a unique spin. For a grilled cheese, try out our cheddar and apple grilled cheese.
Another great dish to showcase this cheddar is potatoes au gratin, which is typically made with Parmesan. However, since the Unexpected Cheddar is so similar in taste to Parsmean, it will fit right into this recipe. With that in mind, you can also grate it over your favorite type of pasta. Feel free to replace one cheese for another or use a combination of the two. For a hearty recipe idea, try using the Unexpected Cheddar for a batch of broccoli and cheddar soup. Or, if you're in a baking mood, you can even incorporate the Trader Joe's cheese into some cheddar scallion buttermilk scones. No matter how you decide to enjoy this TJ find, you'll be in good company with other shoppers who deem this cheese worthwhile.