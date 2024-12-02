The Unexpected Cheese Trader Joe's Shoppers Put In The Hall Of Fame

If you're a fan of Trader Joe's, then you know that the grocery store company has a yearly Customer Choice Awards to show off the most beloved products. However, last year Trader Joe's decided to take a few especially popular products out of the running so that other products can get some attention too. Instead, the company put those ultra-popular items in the Product Hall of Fame — including one very beloved cheese.

The cheese in question? The Unexpected Cheddar. On the product website, the Unexpected Cheddar is described as smooth and creamy with "a tangy flavor and slightly crumbly texture" and an overall taste that is quite similar to aged Parmesan. According to TJ's, this semi-hard cheese was created by the cheesemakers to resemble a hybrid between Italian Parmesan and American cheddar, so if you like both of these cheeses, then the Unexpected Cheddar is perfect for you.

In the Product Hall of Fame description, TJ's surmises that the Unexpected Cheddar is so popular amongst grocery shoppers because of its versatility — it can be used for far more than just a charcuterie board. So, with that in mind, what are some of the best recipes to integrate the Unexpected Cheddar into?