The Frozen Trader Joe's Entree That's So Good It's Won Awards

This frozen entrée is inspired by something close to what you might find at your local Chinese restaurant; tender, juicy chicken coated with a crispy crumb, and accompanied by a sweet and spicy orange sauce — at least according to its product description. According to customers, this tastes exactly like a Chinese restaurant dish and is even better than takeout since the chicken is served straight away and remains crispy. The best part is, this frozen entrée costs you less than a restaurant dish ever would.

Preparation of this entrée is straightforward, with Trader Joe's recommendation to oven bake your chicken at 400 Degrees Fahrenheit and then toss it with the heated sauce in your skillet. If you want to make this a full meal, TJ's recommends serving the chicken with veggies and rice, but another suggestion is to serve this chicken with Trader Joe's Vegetable Fried Rice, which is unsurprisingly ranked the best fried rice by Daily Meal. This is a great way to elevate your dish and truly make it feel like you're dining out.

This entrée winner is also sold at an affordable price point, comfortably serving two to three people on its own, or more if you're serving it with other sides. This is far less than you'd pay for a restaurant or takeout meal, making it a great low-cost option for an effortless family dinner. It seems quite clear why this Mandarin Orange Chicken is a long-standing winner among Trader Joe's customers.