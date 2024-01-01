Why Ice Cream Lovers May Want To Skip Trader Joe's

For some, Trader Joe's ice cream selections may be appealing. The grocery store chain offers seasonal flavors like candy cane, s'mores, and ube (which usually makes an appearance each year in late spring). However tempting those seasonal treats may be, you may want to pass up the frozen dessert during your next shopping trip to Trader Joe's if you consider yourself an ice cream connoisseur.

Shoppers have reported that some of the ice creams don't taste exactly like they're advertised to. The s'mores variety, for example, was criticized in a Reddit thread.

While the original poster first noted that the ice cream inside the carton didn't resemble the appearance of the photo on the outside, some commenters were unhappy with the flavor. One user wrote, "It just tastes like chocolate ice cream," despite the carton claiming it to be graham cracker-flavored. Another commenter called the chocolate chunks "foul-tasting."

But the s'mores ice cream isn't the only offender. In general, Trader Joe's ice cream has been dismissed for its lack of quality.