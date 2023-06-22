Trader Joe's Shoppers Agree Its Beefless Bulgogi Is A Total Win
Korean barbecue, also commonly known as KBBQ, has grown to become a beloved delicacy in the United States. However, the meat-heavy dish can shut out some foodies who have dietary restrictions when dining out, especially those fond of Korean cuisine. But vegans can rejoice as you can now make and eat plant-based bulgogi right at home thanks to Trader Joe's Beefless Bulgogi.
The grocery store chain's beefless bulgogi is a fan favorite. The dish has been overwhelmingly praised on social media by Trader Joe's shoppers. In fact, the dish was the first runner-up in the vegan/vegetarian category in Trader Joe's 14th annual Customer Choice Awards, with the kale and cashew pesto reigning number one. People raved about the dish, especially with how eerily similar it is to beef bulgogi in a Reddit thread. "I have no idea how they mimic the flavors and textures of a marinated, grilled skirt steak, but here we are," one user commented. "This stuff is magical."
What is in the beefless bulgogi?
Bulgogi is a traditional Korean dish that originated during the Goguryeo period, which lasted from the 1st century BCE to the 7th century CE. The meal consists of marinated thinly-sliced beef, typically ribeye, tenderloin, or sirloin cooked over a grill or open flame — bulgogi translates to "fire meat" in Korean.
Trader Joe's beefless bulgogi puts a twist on the popular dish. Bulgogi usually marinates in its sauce for a few hours or overnight, but Trader Joe's takes the waiting time away with its frozen, pre-packaged vegan bulgogi.
Its 10-ounce beefless bulgogi is available for just $4.49. The "beef" actually consists of soy protein that is marinated in a traditional bulgogi sauce, with ingredients like soy sauce, pear puree, garlic, ginger, green onions, and sugar, according to Trader Joe's website. The sauce lends the soy protein a sweet and savory taste, which the chain boldly said adds authenticity to a not-so-traditional rendition.
How to cook with it
Cooking the vegan bulgogi couldn't be any simpler. Trader Joe's claims that its beefless bulgogi can be cooked frozen in about three to seven minutes. However, some shoppers on Reddit said the meat is cooked easier if it is left out to thaw for a bit. A few were even successfully able to cook it in an air fryer, as well.
The plant-based bulgogi is great with some white rice and kimchi, but it can be incorporated into any dish. Trader Joe's recommends whipping it up along with vegetables. Try swapping in bulgogi for tofu in a vegetable stir-fry. Add broccoli, bell peppers, and carrots for a pop of color.
If you're feeling adventurous, you can make Korean-inspired tacos, pairing the beefless bulgogi with broccoli rabe and onions in corn tortillas. And if you're an enthusiastic bulgogi fan, who's to say you can't enjoy the beefless bulgogi on its own?