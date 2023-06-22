Trader Joe's Shoppers Agree Its Beefless Bulgogi Is A Total Win

Korean barbecue, also commonly known as KBBQ, has grown to become a beloved delicacy in the United States. However, the meat-heavy dish can shut out some foodies who have dietary restrictions when dining out, especially those fond of Korean cuisine. But vegans can rejoice as you can now make and eat plant-based bulgogi right at home thanks to Trader Joe's Beefless Bulgogi.

The grocery store chain's beefless bulgogi is a fan favorite. The dish has been overwhelmingly praised on social media by Trader Joe's shoppers. In fact, the dish was the first runner-up in the vegan/vegetarian category in Trader Joe's 14th annual Customer Choice Awards, with the kale and cashew pesto reigning number one. People raved about the dish, especially with how eerily similar it is to beef bulgogi in a Reddit thread. "I have no idea how they mimic the flavors and textures of a marinated, grilled skirt steak, but here we are," one user commented. "This stuff is magical."