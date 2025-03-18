7 Deli Meats You Should And 7 You Shouldn't Buy From Aldi

Though Aldi is well-known for its many bargains and unique selection of quality store brand products, one section you will never find at the retailer is a deli counter. Despite this, there are plenty of pre-packaged deli meat options available for purchase at the market, mostly under the Lunch Mate, Appleton Farms, and Simply Nature brand names. These range from various types of turkey and ham to more specialty items, like salami and Canadian bacon.

While some of these deli meats from Aldi are among the products that didn't meet the customer's expectations, others remain quite popular. Never one to go strictly by online reviews, I decided to investigate the selection of deli meats at Aldi for myself. I loaded up on as many different varieties as I could find and sampled my way through them to determine once and for all which I felt you should and shouldn't buy. Read to the end for the full scoop and to discover what criteria I used to rate these deli meats.