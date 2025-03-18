7 Deli Meats You Should And 7 You Shouldn't Buy From Aldi
Though Aldi is well-known for its many bargains and unique selection of quality store brand products, one section you will never find at the retailer is a deli counter. Despite this, there are plenty of pre-packaged deli meat options available for purchase at the market, mostly under the Lunch Mate, Appleton Farms, and Simply Nature brand names. These range from various types of turkey and ham to more specialty items, like salami and Canadian bacon.
While some of these deli meats from Aldi are among the products that didn't meet the customer's expectations, others remain quite popular. Never one to go strictly by online reviews, I decided to investigate the selection of deli meats at Aldi for myself. I loaded up on as many different varieties as I could find and sampled my way through them to determine once and for all which I felt you should and shouldn't buy. Read to the end for the full scoop and to discover what criteria I used to rate these deli meats.
Should: Appleton Farms Uncured Canadian Bacon
When it comes to specialty deli meats, Canadian bacon is one that I always keep on hand for making a classic eggs Benedict recipe. Canadian bacon differs from American bacon in a number of ways. The former is sourced from the pork loin, while the latter comes from the pork belly. Where American bacon is generally cured and smoked, the Canadian variety may be brined, but otherwise is processed differently. It is generally sold pre-cooked and ready for use and has a much milder, almost sweet, flavor compared with its American cousin.
A good quality Canadian bacon should be lean, not chewy, and have a pleasant flavor that is porcine, yet a great balance of sweet and savory. This variety from Appleton Farms was a decent example of a quality Canadian bacon, though perhaps not the best I have ever eaten. While I found it somewhat salty and a tad spongy, it would be perfectly serviceable when heated and added to a recipe, including a breakfast dish or a Hawaiian-style pizza.
Should Not: Lunch Mate Premium Honey Smoked Turkey Breast
The Honey Smoked Turkey Breast from Lunch Mate is a perfect example of a processed, pressed meat that I absolutely dislike. From the moment I opened the package, the aroma, what little there was, seemed off, though not in a rancid way, just not like that of a freshly smoked turkey. The texture of the meat itself was rubbery, gristly, and the slices of turkey challenging to separate. They almost clung to one another like glue, which was not a good sign of things to come.
Once I put a slice of the turkey in my mouth, the meat itself was chewy and lacked anything resembling the mouthfeel of real poultry. The flavor was synthetic in nature and there was an excessive amount of salt, which may have slightly hidden the fact that there wasn't much by way of authentic turkey flavor anywhere to be found, but not enough to make me want to continue eating it. This deli meat variety is definitely one you shouldn't buy.
Should: Lunch Mate Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast
The Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast from Lunch Mate was the only chicken variety of deli meat I found at Aldi. I generally prefer chicken or turkey so I was hopeful that this one landed in the "should" category, and it did. While it was most certainly not the greatest chicken I have ever eaten, it was quite pleasant in both flavor and, notably, texture.
The aroma is the first thing I noticed about this meat. It had a distinctive rotisserie chicken smell, full of spices and herbs, like paprika and black pepper. Its texture was far more natural, like slices of real meat, that actually tore apart when you pulled them out of the packaging, which was a win.
In terms of flavor, though a hint salty, this chicken had a nice savoriness to it. You could also taste the seasonings, which really made a difference in the overall quality. Whereas some of the other deli meats left a decidedly artificial aftertaste, this one coated your palate pleasantly with warmth and an earthiness that was quite appealing.
Should Not: Lunch Mate Bologna
Bologna has a reputation as something of a mystery meat, despite its relative popularity for sandwiches. Among the facts that might surprise you about this cousin of the hot dog is that its origins date back to Europe. It is essentially a sausage made from minced meat and seasonings that can be traced directly to Italian mortadella. Though it is nowhere near as sophisticated, a good quality bologna can and does have its place on the kitchen table, but not this one.
Lunch Mate's Bologna is precisely the type of deli meat that I avoid at all costs. Made from predominantly mechanically separated chicken with traces of pork and beef, this highly processed meat had some serious issues with both its texture and flavor that I simply couldn't get past.
It had an unnatural mouthfeel that was spongy and rubbery, which could perhaps be made more palatable by heating it, but that is questionable. The taste wasn't much better. Though not altogether off-putting, this bologna was freakishly sweet, likely a byproduct of the corn syrup used in its production. It was also quite salty, though this is something I tend to anticipate with bologna, so this was less unsettling to me. All in all, this one is a hard pass. Stick with Oscar Mayer if you want bologna in your sandwiches.
Should: Lunch Mate Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast
One of my top-ranking deli meats from Aldi was the Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast from the Lunch Mate brand. This one had so much going for it. As with other mesquite smoked meats, this turkey had a marked toasty aroma that was rife with seasonings and was quite enticing. In terms of texture, this meat was actually challenging to pull out of the packaging, but in a good way. The slices literally fell apart as I attempted to remove them, which was indicative of their more natural consistency, rather than an overly processed one.
Its flavor was as good as its aroma and texture, loaded with paprika, black pepper, and other seasonings, which stood out more because the meat wasn't excessively salty. Additionally, the smokiness wasn't synthetic in any way. It had a slow-cooked quality that was really desirable, and was quite moist and tender. If I had to give this meat a grade, it would get a solid A from me.
Should Not: Lunch Mate Premium Black Forest Ham
Black forest ham is generally a favorite of mine because of its distinctive flavor and aroma. This type of ham is usually dry-cured in a combination of spices, which include coriander, garlic, and juniper berries, before it is smoked. The result is generally a richer-tasting meat with a distinctive blackened skin that looks as attractive as it tastes.
Sadly, as much as I anticipated something stellar from this Lunch Mate Premium Black Forest Ham, I was left disappointed. First, the texture was very much a pressed meat product lacking anything resembling the structure of real meat. The plasticky slices pulled apart more like Play-Doh than a quality hunk of pork.
Speaking of pork, this was the least porcine-tasting product I sampled of the bunch. Not only was the meat unidentifiable in flavor, but there was a complete lack of the notes of spice and smoke that I generally expect from a black forest-style ham. I think more than anything I was just perplexed by this deli meat. It defied my expectations and had me wondering what exactly it was that I was putting in my mouth.
Should: Lunch Mate Oven Roasted Turkey Breast
Among the better quality deli meats sold at Aldi is the Oven Roasted Turkey Breast from the Lunch Mate brand. This is a solid lunch meat for those looking for an option that is made with no added nitrates or nitrites. The first thing that struck me about this turkey was its aroma, which was quite simply fantastic. It smelled like a turkey that was freshly roasted, not one that had been boiled, steamed, or otherwise processed.
The texture was also quite excellent, not slimy or gristly, the way many of the other more processed options were, despite the fact that it was still clearly a pressed meat product. It was also quite moist and tender, which is something that seemed to be lacking in a lot of the lunch meats I sampled.
As far as flavor is concerned, this turkey wasn't all that distinctive, but it was good. It had a solid taste that was meaty, reminiscent of real turkey, and didn't have a lingering artificial aftertaste. It would be a great option to have around for a quick lunch or to add to a homemade pot of easy white chili.
Should Not: Lunch Mate Premium Black Forest Turkey Breast
Lunch Mate's Premium Black Forest Turkey Breast had a similar fate to its black forest ham. It was underwhelming at best, though perhaps a modicum less disappointing than the ham. As with the ham, I was anticipating a delicately spiced flavor and notes of smokiness. What I got was the quintessential bitter flavor of caramel coloring, which is often used to give the illusion of a beautifully smoked piece of meat, without the time or craftsmanship of the actual smoking process.
The texture of this meat was similarly synthetic, having a mouthfeel something more akin to a children's toy than a slice of real turkey. That said, its aroma was actually quite pleasant, which was perhaps deceptive. In terms of taste, though it was more reminiscent of turkey than the black forest ham was of pork, it still had a somewhat unrecognizable flavor that had me questioning exactly what I was eating. Was it edible and would it make for a passable sandwich? Yes. Would I recommend skipping it? Also, yes.
Should: Simply Nature Uncured Honey Ham
When it comes to deli ham that looks like it was just carved, the Uncured Honey Ham from the Simply Nature brand delivers. This store-brand specializes in offering organic and non-GMO products made without artificial ingredients at a price that won't break the bank. I often turn to this brand when I'm shopping at Aldi because I find its products to be consistently of high quality, and this ham was no different.
The aroma was what first struck me. It smelled like a perfectly cooked holiday ham that just came out of the oven. The texture is what really sold me on this ham. It was thick and meaty, yet still tender enough to melt-in-your-mouth when you bit into it. And, the taste was spot on. Where other products promised honey flavoring in theory, in reality, the sweetness was nowhere to be found. This ham tasted like it was glazed with honey, which permeated the delicate meat. Lastly, I would say that a majority of the ham I sampled was overly salty, a quality that I anticipate with most deli ham. This one was only moderately salted, which allowed the other flavors to emerge more thoroughly.
Should Not: Lunch Mate Roast Beef
A roast beef sandwich may be a New England staple, but you are going to have to skip it if you plan to buy the meat from Aldi. The Lunch Mate Roast Beef, which was the only variety available at the retailer, was one of the worst deli meats I sampled. Quality roast beef should be tender, juicy, and, most of all, flavorful, with a robust beefiness. This one was none of those things.
Not only was the texture synthetic in nature, it was excessively chewy and spongy. It seemed like I gnawed on that one bite of meat for several minutes before I could finally swallow it, and even then it felt like it was stuck in my throat. The taste was even more off-putting, having an artificiality that was inexplicable. Not only did it not taste like beef, it had an almost chemical-forward aftertaste that lingered for what appeared to be forever. No amount of au jus could make this roast beef palatable, so I recommend skipping it.
Should: Simply Nature Smoked Turkey Breast
Another Simply Nature product that you should definitely pick up on your next trip to Aldi is the Smoked Turkey Breast. Like the ham, this organic deli meat was bursting with flavor and a natural texture that was the most like a home roasted or smoked turkey breast of any of the turkey products I sampled.
While the aroma was slightly less pungent than that of the ham, it was pleasant and did have a mild hint of smokiness to it. The slices were quite thick, though the meat was distinctly tender. It had a meatiness that pulled apart and shredded, rather than being spongy or rubbery.
The flavor of this turkey, while slightly on the salty side, was very pleasant. Lightly seasoned with a hint of natural smoke, this turkey was savory with a good balance of sweetness to it that wasn't artificial. I give this turkey a solid A grade.
Should Not: Lunch Mate Cooked Ham
The Cooked Ham from Lunch Mate was also among the deli meats that performed poorly. In fact, I would say it was a close second to being my least favorite behind the roast beef. This ham has the precise texture and aroma that made me wary of deli ham as a kid. It was slimy, gummy, and smelled funny. I always equated this as something about pork that I didn't like, but I realized it was a quality of poorly made processed meat.
There was no way of getting around the texture of this ham. The moment you opened the package and tried to pry a slice out of it, it was like they were glued together and had to be forced apart with a hammer and chisel. The taste of this ham was salty, inauthentic, and it left a residual sinewy mouthfeel behind that lingered unpleasantly for quite some time. No amount of cheese, butter, mayonnaise, or any other condiment could make this ham taste better.
Should: Lunch Mate Hard Salami
When it comes to creating a perfect charcuterie board, I never skip the salami. This type of cured sausage pairs equally well with salty cheese as it does with fruits and nuts. Though there are a number of options out there for a good quality salami, the one from Lunch Mate is perfectly serviceable. This is a very basic, mild, hard salami that isn't exquisite by any stretch of the imagination, but it is flavorful.
The texture of this salami was a bit less palatable than I generally like from a hard salami. It was more akin to bologna in terms of having a compressed, almost rubbery feel, rather than a more firm, chewy one. That said, the flavor was rich, peppery, and had a sensible amount of salinity that wasn't overpowering. There was a distinctive sweet aftertaste that was unusual when compared with other salami, but it was certainly not unpleasant. Overall, I'd give this salami a fair grade and would certainly keep it on hand for an impromptu get together with friends.
Should Not: Lunch Mate Smoked Uncured Ham
For those wondering, the difference between cured and uncured meat is as simple as one uses chemical preservatives, like added nitrites and nitrates, in the preservation process, while the other does not. According to a number of research studies, chemically-derived nitrites and nitrates may pose potential health risks for those who consume large quantities of processed meat.
If you are searching for an option that is free of artificial preservatives, opting for an uncured deli meat is always a good idea. That said, the Smoked Uncured Ham from the Lunch Mate brand isn't one of the best options if you are looking strictly at flavor and texture, not potential health benefits.
Though the texture of this meat was marginally better than some of the others, it still had a bit of a pressed, gummy feel that was not particularly satisfying. The taste was suitably pork-forward and had a nice smokiness to it that was not artificial in nature, but I found it to be excessively salty. While this ham would be fine in a pinch, I probably would select another variety if you want a sandwich that is both flavorful and has a nice mouthfeel.
How we chose the deli meats you should and should not buy from Aldi
There are a number of factors I considered when deciding whether you should or shouldn't buy a deli meat variety from Aldi. Since they are all relatively reasonably priced, the cost was not one of them, despite the fact that some, like those from the Simply Nature brand, were slightly more expensive than the ones sold by Lunch Mate. In this case, as you may have noticed, there are good options from both brands, and, generally speaking, you get what you pay for.
The most important factors I considered were texture, aroma, and flavor, with packaging occasionally being a consideration if the deli meat was particularly difficult to remove or it could not be re-sealed for freshness. Overall, those deli meats that had a less processed texture and flavor that more closely resembled something you might get if you had sliced the meat yourself from a roast fared better than those that had a distinctly manufactured or pressed mouthfeel and taste.