11 Aldi Foods That Definitely Didn't Meet Expectations

There's no denying that Aldi changed the grocery game. While the German discount grocery chain has been around since the early 1960s, and operating in the United States since 1976, it's only been relatively recently that the store has truly gone mainstream. This is largely thanks to its low-cost items, which Aldi bosses propelled into the American market with increasing force in the late 2000s, prompting a huge surge in growth.

And if you're wondering about the real reason Aldi is so cheap, it's not necessarily because its products aren't as good as those you'd find in other stores. Aldi keeps its prices down by stocking primarily its own brand of products, allowing it to replicate well-known items at a lower price point. It also keeps its staffing costs low and employs "so simple it's genius" ideas, like not unboxing its produce onto shelves, saving labor and time.

But while the majority of customers head home from Aldi with a trunk full of low-cost items that taste just like their name-brand counterparts, not everyone leaves the store pleased. Certain items in Aldi's repertoire have emerged as products that should be avoided at all costs, thanks to their taste, perishability, nutritional value, or sheer cost-effectiveness. ‌